St. Johnsbury / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A4000189

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1/7/2026 at approximately 0630 hours

STREET: Memorial Drive

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Center Tower

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Connor Cassidy

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Roxanne Truhart

AGE: 64

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: 4-Runner

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1/7/2026, at approximately 0630 hours, Vermont Troopers were notified of a two vehicle crash on Memorial Drive near Center Tower in the town of St. Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that a Connor Cassidy (21) pulled out of the Center Tower parking lot and did not yield to Roxanne Truhart, who was travelling north on Memorial Drive, causing the two vehicles to collide. After the collision, Cassidy fled the scene. Investigation concluded that Cassidy was the operator at the time of the crash. Cassidy was later located and issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/9/2026 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.