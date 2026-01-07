St. Johnsbury / Leaving the Scene of an Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A4000189
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1/7/2026 at approximately 0630 hours
STREET: Memorial Drive
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Center Tower
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Connor Cassidy
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: NA
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Roxanne Truhart
AGE: 64
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: 4-Runner
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1/7/2026, at approximately 0630 hours, Vermont Troopers were notified of a two vehicle crash on Memorial Drive near Center Tower in the town of St. Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that a Connor Cassidy (21) pulled out of the Center Tower parking lot and did not yield to Roxanne Truhart, who was travelling north on Memorial Drive, causing the two vehicles to collide. After the collision, Cassidy fled the scene. Investigation concluded that Cassidy was the operator at the time of the crash. Cassidy was later located and issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/9/2026 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.