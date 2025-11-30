Legal Liability Rising: AEDserviceAmerica.com Helps Employers Meet Tougher AED Maintenance and Compliance Expectations

AED maintenance/management in all 50 States AED SERVICE AMERICA RESPONSE READY TECHNICIAN

How well an AED is maintained determines potential for future litigation.” — Douglas C. Comstock

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more states mandate Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in schools, gyms, workplaces, and public facilities, regulators and plaintiffs’ attorneys are turning their attention to one critical question: Was the AED properly maintained and ready to work?While the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) does not currently require employers to install AEDs, OSHA has long encouraged AED programs and ties them to employers’ duty to provide prompt medical attention and effective first aid under 29 CFR 1910.151. OSHA guidance further recommends that employers who do provide AEDs designate trained users and ensure the devices are maintained in good working order as part of a formal AED program.At the same time, a growing patchwork of state laws has sharpened the focus on maintenance and testing. A recent CDC Public Access Defibrillation (PAD) fact sheet notes that in 42 states, the law either requires or encourages routine AED maintenance and testing. For example, Nevada mandates maintenance and testing of AEDs in airports, high schools, and state-owned facilities, while Georgia and Texas require AED maintenance and testing in schools.CDCMany states also pair Good Samaritan protections with conditions that AEDs be maintained according to manufacturer instructions and applicable statutes, and that responders receive appropriate training.Legal commentaries increasingly warn that when an organization chooses to install an AED but fails to keep it functional, that inaction can support negligence claims—particularly if an AED is missing, nonfunctional, or lacks critical supplies at the moment of need.Labor and Employment Law Counsel (Collins & Lacy, P.C.)Against this backdrop, AEDserviceAmerica.com—the only company in North America that focuses exclusively on AED maintenance and management across all major brands—has built its business model around exceeding federal guidance and state-level expectations.“When an organization installs an AED, they are making a silent promise,” said Doug Comstock, Director of Business Development at AED SERVICE AMERICA. “That promise isn’t just that a box is on the wall—it’s that the device inside will work when someone’s life is on the line. Our job is to make sure that promise isn’t broken.”Exceeding OSHA and State ExpectationsAED SERVICE AMERICA’s Response Ready programs are designed to align with key OSHA recommendations for AED programs—placement, training, written procedures, and maintenance—while adding multiple layers of verification and documentation that go beyond what most statutes currently require.Key elements include:Nationwide On-Site InspectionsUnlike remote-only programs that rely on dashboard alerts, AED SERVICE AMERICA dispatches certified Response Ready Technicians to physically inspect AEDs on site in all 50 states, verifying pad and battery status, spare supplies, cabinet condition, signage, and accessibility.Verified, Documented Maintenance for Every VisitEach technician completes a detailed field summary report at the AED cabinet and submits a digital image of the report to the home office for real-time review before leaving the site. This process creates a reliable audit trail showing that devices are being maintained and tested consistent with manufacturer guidelines and state expectations.Rapid Response When AEDs Deploy or FailWhen an AED is used in a rescue or found out of service, AED SERVICE AMERICA’s goal is to have a technician on site in hours—not days—returning the device to service and documenting the remediation. This rapid response model directly addresses the maintenance and readiness focus emphasized in many state PAD laws.Brand-Agnostic, Lifecycle ManagementMany statutes and guidance documents implicitly expect that AED owners will replace batteries and pads before expiration and follow manufacturer instructions throughout the device lifecycle. AED SERVICE AMERICA tracks all consumable expirations, consumable lot numbers and proactively replaces components to prevent the kind of failures spotlighted in national AED readiness studies. (University of Louisville, Medical School)A Compliance Partner, Not Just a Vendor“OSHA and the states are sending a clear signal: if you choose to deploy AEDs, you are expected to maintain them,” said Nate Marin, Vice President of Operations at AED SERVICE AMERICA. “Our entire model is built around making that burden manageable, documented, and defensible. We don’t just ship boxes—we show up.”AED SERVICE AMERICA encourages organizations to treat AED maintenance as a core compliance function, not a side project. By combining OSHA-aligned AED program structure with state-specific expectations for maintenance, training, and documentation, AEDserviceAmerica.com helps clients reduce legal risk while maximizing the chance that an AED will actually save a life when needed.About AED SERVICE AMERICAAED SERVICE AMERICA, headquartered in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, is the only company in North America dedicated exclusively to on-site AED maintenance, management, and compliance for every major AED brand. Through its nationwide network of Response Ready Technicians and rigorous verification process, AED SERVICE AMERICA helps organizations in all 50 states keep their AED programs compliant, documented, and truly rescue-ready.This press release is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Organizations should consult qualified legal counsel regarding their specific obligations under federal and state law.If you would like more information on how AEDserviceAmerica.com can help you protect those you care about by having a compliant, onsite AED management program across every major brand of AED in all 50 states please message support@AEDserviceAmerica.com

