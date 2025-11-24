AED SERVICE AMERICA Warns of High AED Failures, Urges Compliant On-Site Checks

AED maintenance/management in all 50 States AED SERVICE AMERICA, Preventive Maintenance Solutions AED SERVICE AMERICA friendly Response Ready Technician

National alert issued on high AED failure rates; AED SERVICE AMERICA urges compliant on-site maintenance and inspections nationwide.

AED SERVICE AMERICA maintains a 100% client retention rate based on performance.” — Nathan Marin, VP Operations AED SERVICE AMERICA

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AED SERVICE AMERICA, the only company in the United States exclusively dedicated to compliant AED maintenance, compliant AED management , and AED servicing in all 50 states, today issued a national alert regarding the alarming failure rates of self-managed Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) across the country.A landmark study conducted by the University of Louisville Medical School—examining AEDs at more than 350 unique locations—found that one in five AEDs would fail at the point of rescue. While troubling, AED SERVICE AMERICA warns that the real-world failure rate is significantly higher.“Having personally evaluated thousands of AEDs across all 50 states and across every major AED brand, I can say with absolute certainty the failure rate is higher than 20 percent,” said Nate Marin, Vice President of Operations at AED SERVICE AMERICA. “This is not a manufacturer defect problem. This is a management problem. When AEDs are self-managed, or overseen by groups that only offer AED services as a sideline business, predictable failures occur—expired pads, dead batteries, disconnected cables, or devices left in alarm mode for months.”Remote Monitoring Alone Is Not EnoughWhile remote monitoring systems are becoming popular, AED SERVICE AMERICA stresses that they are not a substitute for on-site inspections performed by qualified technicians.Remote monitoring provides alerts—but does not ensure action.Marin explains:“Remote monitoring is like a ‘check engine’ light on your car. Just because the light comes on doesn’t mean you go to the dealership that day. Most people keep driving for weeks or months as long as the car still moves. AEDs are the same. Alerts have value, but alerts don’t replace pads, swap batteries, fix internal faults, or ensure readiness.”This, Marin says, is why many groups push remote monitoring:it is profitable, easy to implement, and requires no field force—whereas building a national team of certified AED technicians is expensive, complex, and requires continuous training.Nationwide Response Ready Technicians Deliver True ProtectionAED SERVICE AMERICA maintains a fully staffed nationwide network of certified “Response Ready Technicians”, each equipped with a GO-BAG containing pads, batteries, tools, and loaner AEDs.When a device displays an internal error—motherboard, circuitry, or diagnostic fault—the technician immediately installs a loaner AED so the client is never unprotected.“Our technicians are not in the troubleshooting business,” Marin adds. “They are in the problem-solving business. Their job is to fix the situation on the spot so the AED is ready immediately.”Clients can call, text, or email and receive a technician at their location—often within minutes or hours anywhere in the United States, something no remote monitoring platform can accomplish.The Only Company with Real-Time Work VerificationTo eliminate human error, every field technician must complete a verified, photo-documented summary for each AED before proceeding to the next device. The report is reviewed in real time by an account manager at AED SERVICE AMERICA’s headquarters.No other AED service provider in North America offers this level of oversight.Because of this rigorous process, AED SERVICE AMERICA expects 100% of the AEDs inspected today to remain fully operational one year later.The company has also achieved a 100% client retention rate for more than ten years, having never lost a client based on performance.The National Leader in Compliant AED Maintenance and ManagementAED SERVICE AMERICA services every brand, every model, in every state, and remains the industry’s dominant leader because its sole mission—and even its name—is AED readiness.“When it comes to saving lives,” Marin states, “nothing replaces compliant AED maintenance and compliant AED management. A remote alert is helpful. A certified technician standing in front of your AED is life-saving.”Media ContactDouglas ComstockAED SERVICE AMERICA40 & 42 Main StreetWindsor Locks, CT 06096Email: Info@AEDserviceAmerica.comWebsite: www.AEDserviceAmerica.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.