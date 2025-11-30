MACCIA Signs Strategic MoU with Exhibition Globe to Accelerate Global Trade & Business Expansion

Exhibition Globe Signs MOU with MACCIA Exhibition Globe - MOU with MACCIA Exhibition Globe - Logo

Strategic partnership to strengthen India’s global presence through market access, trade expansion, and high-impact international business platforms.

This brings Indian businesses closer to global buyers, distributors, and partners while helping them scale faster in competitive markets across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.” — Kamlesh Dubey

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant development that strengthens India’s presence in global markets, the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA) has entered into a Strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Exhibition Globe , an emerging leader in international exhibitions and cross-border business engagement. The collaboration aims to enhance global market access for Indian industries, expand international networking opportunities, and create new avenues for export–import growth across major world economies.The partnership has been formed with a shared vision of “Empowering India’s Global Business Growth.” With international trade rapidly evolving and India increasingly becoming a preferred hub for manufacturing, sourcing, and investment, the MoU is expected to play a pivotal role in enabling Indian MSMEs, exporters, manufacturers, and service providers to engage more effectively with global markets.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravindra Mangave, President at MACCIA, emphasized that the Chamber has always been committed to the growth, competitiveness, and global readiness of Maharashtra’s industrial ecosystem. He noted that the partnership will open new doors for businesses seeking international buyers, partners, and industry collaborations. According to him, the MoU will not only accelerate trade opportunities but also position Maharashtra and India as major drivers in the global economic landscape.Echoing this vision, Mr. Kamlesh Dubey, Founder & CEO of Exhibition Globe, highlighted that the collaboration represents a major milestone in their mission to simplify and amplify global trade opportunities for Indian enterprises. He stated that Exhibition Globe aims to become a bridge between India and world markets by offering curated access to international exhibitions, high-impact business matchmaking, and overseas business development programs. This MoU, he added, will bring Indian businesses closer to global buyers, distributors, and partners while helping them scale faster in competitive markets across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.The collaboration arrives at a crucial moment when global supply chains are shifting and India’s export potential is at an all-time high. As part of the partnership, MACCIA and Exhibition Globe will work closely to develop platforms that connect Indian industries with global exhibitions, international investment forums, and cross-border trade delegation opportunities. Together, they aim to support businesses in strengthening their export readiness, understanding international trade regulations, achieving global certifications, and accessing new market insights.Additionally, the partnership is expected to significantly benefit sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, food processing, textiles, infrastructure, technology, machinery, startups, and professional services. By bringing global exposure directly to Indian entrepreneurs, the MoU aligns with the Government of India’s long-term vision for building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047 and boosting India’s participation in global value chains.Founded in 1927, MACCIA is one of India’s most respected business chambers, representing lakhs of enterprises and serving as a powerful voice for industry across Maharashtra. MACCIA plays a pivotal role in policy advocacy, business support, and fostering economic growth across Maharashtra and India.Exhibition Globe, on the other hand, is a global exhibition platform and market access company since almost a decade now focused on connecting Indian businesses with international opportunities. Through worldwide exhibitions, cross-border networking, trade delegations, and digital matchmaking, Exhibition Globe has emerged as a strong catalyst for import–export growth and international industry development.Together, the two organizations are set to create transformative opportunities for Indian businesses looking to expand their global footprint and accelerate international growth.

