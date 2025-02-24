Exhibition Globe Announces #SheLeadsTheShow Awards to Honor Women Shaping Future of the Exhibitions and Events Industry

SheLeadsTheShow Award

Exhibition Globe launches #SheLeadsTheShow Awards to celebrate and empower women leaders driving innovation in the exhibitions and events industry.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exhibition Globe , a leading platform dedicated to the global exhibition and events industry, proudly announces the launch of the #SheLeadsTheShow Awards , a prestigious initiative recognizing and celebrating the outstanding contributions of women in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry. This initiative aims to spotlight the achievements of women professionals who have made a significant impact in shaping the future of the global MICE landscape.The #SheLeadsTheShow Awards will honor women across various categories, including event management, exhibition planning, venue operations, marketing, innovation, and leadership. These awards are designed to acknowledge the resilience, creativity, and dedication of women professionals who have excelled in their respective domains despite industry challenges."The exhibitions and events industry are undergoing rapid transformation, and women are at the forefront of this change. Their leadership, creativity, and resilience have shaped the industry in remarkable ways. This Women's Day is the perfect occasion for this honour." said Kamlesh Dubey, Founder and CEO of Exhibition Globe.The award nominations are open to women professionals from around the world, with an independent panel of industry experts evaluating submissions based on leadership, influence, innovation, and contributions to the sector. “With the launch of the #SheLeadsTheShow Awards, we aim to recognize and celebrate the women who are breaking barriers and leading the way in this dynamic industry.” he added further.The winners of the #SheLeadsTheShow Awards will be officially announced on March 8, 2025, on the eve of International Women’s Day. This global recognition aligns with the mission to promote gender equality, celebrate leadership, and inspire women professionals in the exhibitions and events industry. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to fostering diversity, inclusion, and empowerment within the global trade show and events ecosystem.The #SheLeadsTheShow Awards is more than just a recognition program; it is a movement to acknowledge and empower women who are making a difference in the MICE sector. Exhibition Globe invites nominations from individuals and organizations looking to highlight the achievements of exceptional women in the MICE industry.🌟 Woman Icon of the Year (Event & Exhibition)🌟 Best Woman Entrepreneur of the Year (Event & Exhibition)🌟 Young Women Achiever (Under 40 in MICE Industry)🌟 Leadership Excellence Award (Woman in Sales & Business Development)🌟 Leadership Excellence Award (Woman in Operations & Event Management)🌟 Leadership Excellence Award (Digital Media Influencer in the MICE Industry)A special recognition list will also highlight the "Leading 20 Inspiring Women in the Exhibition Industry", honoring women who have set new standards of excellence.Join us in celebrating these extraordinary leaders who are setting benchmarks and redefining the industry’s future. Nominate an inspiring woman or apply for the awards by visiting:📞 WhatsApp / Call: +91 8 9070 9070 4About Exhibition Globe:Exhibition Globe is a premier platform that connects and promotes the global trade show, exhibition, and events industry. Through in-depth insights, networking opportunities, and industry initiatives, it continues to drive growth and innovation in the sector.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or sponsorship details, please contact:📩 Email: hello@exhibitionglobe.com📞 Contact: +91 8 9070 9070 4Let’s recognize, inspire, and celebrate the women leading the show!#SheLeadsTheShow #ExhibitionGlobe #ExhibitionGlobeAwards #WomenInExhibitions #ExhibitionIndustry #MICELeaders #BreakingBarriers #WomenEmpowerment #LeadershipAwards

#SheLeadsTheShow – Honoring Women Who Shape the Future of Exhibitions & Events! by #ExhibitionGlobe

