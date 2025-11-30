Nihal Gupta Sydney Based Personal Trainer New Website Launch

Nihal Gupta

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr Nihal Gupta is pleased to announce the launch of his new website Nihal Gupta Sydney Fitness that will assist those seeking to engage a Personal trainer in Sydney. The rapid increase of Australians joining gyms and paying closer attention to their fitness levels has become apparent.Mr Gupta said, “the task of selecting an appropriate personal trainer had become harder for gym users given the number available, the wide variety of experience, differing qualifications and pricing packages on offer”The new personal trainer website as an independent resource similar to the Personal Trainers Association website where there were no conflicts of interest with any personal trainer featured. Mr Gupta is qualified and looking for new clients.Mr Gupta reported to Twenty Twelve Media that the popularity of independent ‘resource’ websites has grown significantly with on-line users in recent years. This is in line with the increased viewership of video reviews on YouTube over the same period.The busy pace of daily life, coupled with the extensive marketing campaigns by local and national chains of personal trainers makes this site a good option for a prospective personal training client to make a stress free selection on line and in the comfort of their own home.Visit the new website here: https://nihalgupta.au About Nihal Gupta Personal TrainerThe rapid increase of Australians joining gyms and paying closer attention to their fitness levels has led to Nihal Gupta launching a new website for clients and is a resource for those seeking more information on fitness and the work of Nihal as a personal trainer .

