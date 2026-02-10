Sydney Based Cowleys Media Commence Feature Series On Keeping Safe From Cyber Crimes and Scams

Cowleys Media

Cowleys Media is a Lifestyle Magazine and confirmed they have commenced publishing a series of features on tips for avoiding cyber crimes and scams.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cowleys Media is an online digital magazine website managed by Australian bloggers on an array of lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor or home builder. There is something for everyone.During February they will respond to reader enquiries relating to keeping safe from cyber scams with the first feature just published and can be viewed here: https://cowleys.com.au/australians-their-money-are-easily-parted-by-scammers/ The first feature details the extent of the problem with Government statistics showing A$3.15 billion was scammed from the Australians public which was an all time high, A$2.74 billion in 2023 and preliminary combined data showing A$2.03 billion scammed in 2024. Sydney based Credit Repair Lawyer , specialist in this field, has kindly offered to assist with expert insights on topics that cover from details on the five main specific categories scammers operate in through to the impact on the credit rating of victims and what to do. Learn more about Credit Repair Lawyer and their services here: https://creditrepairlawyer.com.au Shane Randell, content editor of Cowleys Media said this in her interview with Eleven Media “The website blog has been experiencing great growth in visitors to the online magazine over recent years. The management team have listened to the feedback survey from website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. The team have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information provided to all visitors to the website.”Learn more about Cowleys Media and their array of lifestyle blogging features via their website here: https://cowleys.com.au/ About Cowleys MediaCowleys Media is an online lifestyle magazine and leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web, on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a financial advisor or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.The lifestyle blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring unknown Australian industry sectors and companies.

