Cocktail Parties Prove Popular Over The Summer Event Season

Chair Hire

In a recent sit down interview, a leading supplier of chair hire in Sydney discussed the trends of the ever popular cocktail party.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rise in the popularity of cocktail parties this summer has been noticed by leading event company Chair Hire . With warm summer nights and popular festive events, there has been a growing demand for furniture that allows a conducive environment for socialising and networking.Some major events have seen a surge in demand, including festivities such as end of year corporate Christmas parties, New years eve, Australia day, the Australian Open tennis tournament and the Big bash cricket league. Events have been a mix of corporate set ups, as well as private parties where people have been looking for a quick and simple solution to seat guests without making it too formal and restrictive.Clients have found the range provided by Chair Hire is vast and suitable for a mix of events. Some popular requests have been for pre drinks break out spaces for corporate parties, brand activations at sporting events, comfortable seating for Australia day and New Year’s Eve events and private parties where clients didn’t want to consume the space with large dining tables and chairs Asked what were the most requested items for events and parties, Chair Hire confirmed simple bar furniture was still the most popular. Traditional tolix stools in black and white were still the go to product. However, new unique items such as glow bar tables and stools were a must for corporate companies and brands looking for something different and those wanting to stand out.To learn more about the range of bar furniture at Chair Hire you can visit the website here: https://chairhire.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

