Adaptive sports: Healing in motion

Air Force Veteran Thomas Deaton never expected that recovery would lead him back into the world of competition.

Yet earlier this summer, he took to the court and the field as part of the Air Force Team at the Warrior Games, carrying not only his athletic ability but also the resilience that has defined his journey.

Deaton was recently evaluated by Recreational Therapist Katie Megregian with the Whole Health Department at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System. During that meeting, she learned he had recently represented the Air Force at the Warrior Games, a national event where wounded, ill and injured service members come together to compete in adaptive sports.

When Deaton first went to the Games, he competed by borrowing some of the specialized adaptive gear. Now, as he trains for the trials for next year’s Games, VA Recreational Therapy is making sure he has the equipment and support that he needs.

“Thomas has shown tremendous dedication to his recovery and to pushing himself as an athlete,” said Megregian. “Part of my role is making sure he has access to the equipment and support he needs, so we’ve partnered across services to get him fitted with adaptive sporting gear that will allow him to train and compete at his best.”

Deaton’s schedule at the upcoming trials will be full. Having competed already this year, he’ll take part in wheelchair rugby, wheelchair basketball, archery, rifle shooting, sitting volleyball, field events and cycling. It’s a demanding slate, but one he welcomes. For this former Airman, each event is more than a contest. Wheelchair rugby pushes him to trust teammates, while cycling demands personal discipline. Archery, he said, quiets the noise and forces him to focus on one steady breath at a time.

“Every sport teaches you something different,” Deaton explained. “When you put them together, you realize recovery isn’t one thing either. It’s not just physical or emotional or mental. It’s all of it, working together.”

He explained that his outlook has been shaped by lessons learned long before he took on adaptive athletics. “The military taught me humility,” he said. “I realized quickly that I didn’t have all the answers, and that was okay. My role was to listen. People will tell you what they need if you give them the space and respect to do so.”

That same mindset guides him now, whether he’s on the court or at home with his family. “Most problems don’t come from bad intent,” he said. “They come from miscommunication or assumptions. That’s why I focus on being clear and being present. People want to feel seen and heard.”

For Deaton, the Warrior Games aren’t about medals. They’re about connection. They’re about showing what’s possible. “Don’t underestimate the power of presence,” he said. “You don’t have to have the perfect words or all the answers. Sometimes just showing up for someone makes all the difference.”

Megregian has seen firsthand what adaptive sports can mean for Veterans. “These programs give people a chance to rediscover their strength,” she said. “It builds confidence and offers a sense of teamwork that is hard to find anywhere else.”

Deaton has already been featured on ESPN for his athletic achievements, but the recognition isn’t what drives him. He sees the Warrior Games as a platform to reach others who may be struggling. “What excites me is the possibility of reaching more people and building stronger systems of support,” he said. “When we work together, the impact multiplies.”

“Stories like Deaton’s show what can happen when Veterans are given the right tools and encouragement,” Megregian said. “At the Ralph H. Johnson VA HCS, our goal is to help them rediscover purpose and possibility. The Warrior Games are just one stage where that transformation shines.”

As he trains for the trials to make the 2026 Air Force Team, Deaton carries the lessons of recovery and resilience. His story is one of persistence and hope, and a reminder of what can happen when Veterans are given opportunities to heal, compete and find strength in community.

This article was originally published on the Charleston Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.