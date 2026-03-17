State Police Seeking Public Assistance As The Search For Suspect Involved In Roadway Shootings In Prince George’s County Continues

March 17, 2026

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police continue to seek public assistance as investigators search for the suspect involved in three separate overnight highway shootings that occurred in Prince George’s County.

Police are actively searching for the suspect, described as an African American man wearing a dark colored sweatshirt or top with light colored pants. Investigators believe the suspect’s vehicle to be a red or burgundy sedan, possibly a Dodge Challenger or Charger.

There were three reported shootings that occurred overnight in Prince George’s County. The first incident occurred last night at 10:35 pm on MD Rt. 5 at Allentown Road. The motorist traveling in the area called police and reported their vehicle was struck by gunfire. There were no reported injuries.

The second incident occurred on the ramp from northbound MD Rt. 5 to the outer loop 49​5​/95 shortly before 10:50pm last night. A motorist operating a motor vehicle was traveling on the ramp when a man appeared on the right shoulder. He was standing outside of the driver’s side of a stationary vehicle on the shoulder. The man fired multiple rounds and struck the passing vehicle. There were no injuries reported.

The third incident occurred this morning shortly before 1:30am on southbound 495​/95 at Ardwick Ardmore Road. A motorist traveling in a motor vehicle reported to police that he was shot through his vehicle. He drove himself to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, Highway Gun Crimes and the Criminal Enforcement Division responded to all three scenes where the reported shootings took place. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division also responded to all three locations to process the scenes for evidence. Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department also responded to assist.

The preliminary investigation indicates all three incidents are connected to the same suspect. Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact police at the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. All calls may remain confidential.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

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