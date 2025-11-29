Governor Newsom celebrates Small Business Saturday, encouraging residents to support their community by shopping local

Accounting for more than 99.8% of all businesses in the state, California’s small businesses are global leaders in innovation and competitiveness, helping shape the economy that ranks among the largest in the world. Minority-owned businesses serve as a key pillar in this respect, accounting for nearly 60% of these small businesses across the state. In addition, California’s small businesses export over $70 billion worth of goods and services annually, making up more than 42% of all California exports.

California remains deeply committed to supporting the 4.3 million small businesses that call the Golden State home. Through the California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), part of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, several key programs are improving access to resources needed for business growth, supporting emerging sectors and catalyzing job creation.

One of those efforts, the SCALE (Success, Capital Access, and Leadership for Entrepreneurs) program works to break down barriers that prevent entrepreneurs and small business owners, particularly those from underserved communities, from launching and growing their businesses. The program relies on a network of technical assistance providers and community development financial institutions to provide access to capital, mentorship and the tools needed to succeed in California’s business landscape. Since its launch seven years ago, SCALE has helped create more than 84,000 jobs, supported the launch of 13,900 new businesses and helped deploy more than $2.9 billion in lending capital.

CalOSBA also leads Accelerate CA, designed to support high-growth companies and expand California’s pool of founders across sectors ranging from biomanufacturing and sustainable energy to ranching and ag-tech. The program has built a network of 13 hubs across the state and provided seed grants of $25,000 to $100,000 to startups incubated within these hubs, recently surpassing $2 million in investments awarded in 2025.

This week, under its slogan “Supporting Small Strengthens Us All,” CalOSBA is celebrating Small Business Saturday by sharing tips and insights from business advisors who are part of the SCALE network, aimed to help small retailers and other businesses maximize the holiday shopping season. Follow along on their Instagram and LinkedIn accounts to learn more.

This weekend, we encourage all Californians to explore local retailers, participate in community markets, and celebrate the small businesses that bring creativity, diversity, and opportunity to every region of our state.