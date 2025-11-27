Governor Newsom proclaims Thanksgiving Day

PROCLAMATION

As people across the country come together to celebrate Thanksgiving, we reflect with gratitude on the shared bonds of family, friendship, and community that sustain and enrich our lives.

In giving thanks for our many blessings, we keep in our thoughts those facing hardship and uncertainty. Many today will honor the holiday through service and volunteerism, demonstrating the boundless generosity and compassion that unite us across a multitude of differences. We are all stronger when we care for one another and make common cause to overcome the challenges we face.

On this day, we also celebrate the Native communities who have called this place home since time immemorial, and who have helped us better understand the full, accurate history behind the first Thanksgiving. Let us recognize the immeasurable contributions they have made and continue to make to our state and nation and learn from their example to build a brighter future for all through partnership, respect, and reciprocity.

Surrounded by our loved ones this season, we renew our shared commitment to one another and strive to live out the enduring ideals of generosity, fellowship and hope for all humankind.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim November 27, 2025 as Thanksgiving Day.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 19th day of November 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State