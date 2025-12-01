Dilyara Daminova Expands Multistate Real Estate Services Across Northern Virginia, D.C., and Maryland

Dilyara Daminova

Real estate professional with over 12 years of experience serves diverse communities in the DMV market, holding licenses in 20 states.

FAIRFAX STATION, VA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dilyara Daminova , a seasoned real estate professional , continues to expand her comprehensive residential and commercial real estate services across Northern Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. With over 12 years of industry experience and licensure in 20 states, Daminova provides expert guidance on property purchases and sales, emphasizing client protection, communication, and trust.Known for her client-first philosophy, Daminova offers culturally attuned service, leveraging her multicultural background and fluency in Russian, Ukrainian, English, and Uzbek to support diverse communities. Her consistent high performance is evidenced by her recognition among the Top 40 Best Agents in the United States and her track record of completing approximately 100 home sales annually.Daminova's extensive multistate licensure, currently spanning 20 states, underscores her commitment to broadening access to professional real estate services. She remains dedicated to her mission of nationwide licensure, continually striving to meet the evolving needs of clients in complex property markets.

