Leelanau Living Realty Group Reinforces Expertise in Specialized Michigan Real Estate Markets

Robin Vilter

Real estate professional with 10 years of experience focuses on building relationships and advocating for property owners' rights.

LELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robin Vilter, a real estate professional with 10 years of experience, leads Leelanau Living Realty Group , Five Star Real Estate, serving the Leland, Michigan area. Vilter specializes in waterfront homes , legacy vacation properties, and short-term rental management.Robin emphasizes building strong client relationships, often transitioning real estate clients into long-term rental management partnerships. Robin's certifications include Seller Representative Specialist (SRS), Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), and Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE). Robin also co-chairs the Aspire North RPAC Committee, which advocates for property owners' rights. Leelanau Living Realty Group, Five Star Real Estate is A+ accredited through the Better Business Bureau.Robin's work frequently involves complex legacy real estate sales, successfully navigating transactions that include multiple family members. One licensed Broker described Robin as knowledgeable and responsive, noting, "Her attention to detail was excellent, and, when there were issues with the Seller, she took care of them. She helped think of creative approaches and got the results we needed. I would highly recommend her."

