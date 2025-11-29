Intrinseque Health (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Recognized for Business Excellence

Intrinseque Health Malaysia wins Business Excellence Certificate, highlighting its dedication to quality, innovation, and clinical supply chain excellence.

MELAKA, MALAYSIA, November 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Business Excellence Certificate by the World Confederation of Business (WORLDCOB). This international honour underscores the organisation’s unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, compliance, and leadership within the global clinical supply chain industry. The recognition serves as a testament to the strength and capability of Intrinseque Health’s Malaysian operations, which continue to play a vital role in supporting clinical trial activities across the Asia-Pacific region.

Malaysia has emerged as a strategic hub for Intrinseque Health, with the Melaka entity steadily expanding its operational capabilities to better serve regional and global clinical trial requirements. The team in Malaysia has strengthened supply chain operations, enhanced sourcing and vendor networks, and introduced sustainable, efficient solutions that improve delivery timelines while meeting stringent quality and regulatory standards. The organisation’s presence in Malaysia has also enabled closer collaboration with local healthcare institutions, biotech innovators, distributors, and regulatory bodies - solidifying the country’s position as an increasingly important contributor to the clinical development ecosystem.

Intrinseque Health’s commitment in Malaysia goes beyond operations. The company remains deeply invested in nurturing local talent through skill development, leadership-building initiatives, and long-term career pathways in clinical supply chain management. This focus aligns with Malaysia’s broader goals to strengthen its life sciences sector and elevate its role in global clinical research. As a result, Intrinseque Health Malaysia is consistently building a workforce equipped to support complex clinical trial needs while contributing meaningfully to the nation’s future in the industry.

“Receiving this recognition from WORLDCOB is a proud moment for our Malaysian team. It reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation, and growth,” said Mr. Nitin Jain, CEO, Intrinseque Health.

“Malaysia is an important part of our expansion strategy, and we will continue investing in capabilities that support clinical trials with unmatched quality, compliance, and reliability.” Mr. Jain added

Looking ahead, Intrinseque Health Malaysia is focused on further strengthening its infrastructure, advancing digital and automated systems to enhance operational efficiency, and increasing its regional service offerings. These initiatives will position Malaysia as a central hub for the company’s Asia-Pacific clinical supply chain operations, ensuring faster response times, improved coordination, and resilient, future-ready support for global clinical trial sponsors and CROs.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and GDPMDS certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. Around the globe, Intrinseque Health has offices in countries like the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei) & Korea (Seoul), India (Delhi), Malaysia (Melaka) and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque Health knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs. import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be there every time because nothing is more important than the value of patients’ life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.

