Intrinseque Health Secures U.S. Trademark Registration for Corporate Logo and Wordmark 'INTRINSEQUE HEALTH'

Intrinseque Health secures U.S. trademark for its logo and wordmark, reinforcing its global brand presence and commitment to innovation.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health, a global leader in clinical supply chain management solutions, is pleased to announce that its Corporate Logo and Wordmark “INTRINSEQUE HEALTH” have been officially registered as trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This milestone reinforces the company’s commitment to protecting its brand and intellectual property in one of the world’s most significant and competitive markets.

With existing trademark registrations in several other regions, countries and markets, this new USPTO registration further strengthens Intrinseque Health’s global brand presence and ensures consistent recognition across all major international markets.

Intrinseque Health specialises in end-to-end clinical supply chain solutions, offering comprehensive support to optimise operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and deliver reliable outcomes for clinical trials worldwide. Securing this trademark underscores the company’s ongoing dedication to maintaining a trusted and distinctive brand while continuing to provide high-quality services to its global clients.

“Securing U.S. trademark registration for our Corporate Logo and Wordmark ‘INTRINSEQUE HEALTH’ is a significant milestone in our global brand strategy,” said Nitin Jain, President and CEO, Intrinseque Health.

“This trademark represents our commitment to building one of the world’s most trusted drug development support organisations. It reinforces our identity and reflects our dedication to delivering innovative, dependable, and high-quality clinical supply chain solutions to clients around the world.” Mr Jain Added.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and GDPMDS certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. Around the globe, Intrinseque Health has offices in countries like the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei) & Korea (Seoul), India (Delhi), Malaysia (Melaka) and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque Health knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs. import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be there every time because nothing is more important than the value of patients’ life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.

