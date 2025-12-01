Tartan Properties Inc. Enhances Strategic Real Estate Advisory for Northern Virginia Business Owners Nearing Retirement

Mike Porterfield

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tartan Properties Inc., a leading commercial real estate advisory firm, is enhancing its specialized services to strategically assist Northern Virginia business owners nearing retirement with their commercial real estate holdings. This initiative addresses the complex decisions entrepreneurs face when transitioning out of their businesses and managing their property assets for future endeavors.Mike Porterfield, founder of Tartan Properties Inc. and a commercial real estate advisor with 22 years of experience in Northern Virginia, leads this focused advisory approach. Mr. Porterfield offers guidance on critical options such as leasing for stable income, selling to maximize value, or repositioning assets through 1031 exchanges. His methodology is designed to alleviate uncertainties about holding or selling property, enabling clients to confidently navigate their transitions. With extensive market knowledge of Alexandria and Arlington, Mike utilizes a robust network of resources and community connections to benefit his clients.Tartan Properties Inc.'s commitment to its clients and community was recognized when it was named the 2019 Small Business of the Year by the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce. The firm’s expertise is exemplified by successful engagements such as the strategic sale of a third-generation King Street mixed-use property. In this notable case, Mike established a precise property valuation, defined optimal buyer profiles, and conducted targeted outreach. This led to four competing offers and the prompt sale of the asset at its asking price to another local family office, successfully facilitating the owners' personal and legacy goals.

