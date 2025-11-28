Miami Man Pleads Guilty to Making Online Threats Against U.S. Senator

MIAMI – A Miami man pleaded guilty on Oct. 2 to making online threats against a U.S. Senator.

According to court documents, on June 9, Walter George Bechtel, III, 39, used an X (formerly Twitter) account to post a threatening message directed at a U.S. Senator. The post stated, in part:

“You used to hate millionaires when you first started and then began to hate billionaires once you yourself became a millionaire through shady backroom deals. I will kill you personally old man. (Smiling Halo Emoji)”

When confronted by law enforcement, Bechtel admitted to sending the communication and reaffirmed his desire to harm the Senator.

Bechtel pleaded guilty to the interstate transmission of threatening communications. A sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 18. Bechtel faces up to 5 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida and Chief Michael G. Sullivan of the U.S. Capitol Police made the announcement.

The U.S. Capitol Police Threat Assessment Section is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc Anton is prosecuting the case.

case number 25-cr-20327

