Premio Launches AI-Ready All-in-One Industrial Touchscreen Computers Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 1

The New AIO-200-MTL Series Integrates Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 1 (125U & 155U) Processors with Built-In AI Boost NPU for Intelligent HMI and Edge Control

The AIO-200-MTL Series delivers smarter, AI-ready HMI performance at the edge with Intel® Core™ Ultra architecture and rugged engineering for real-time control and decision-making.” — Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a leader in rugged edge computing solutions, today announced the launch of its AIO-200-MTL Series, a new line of industrial all-in-one touchscreen computers purpose-built for intelligent human-machine interface (HMI) and edge control applications. The AIO-200-MTL Series features Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 1 processors (Meteor Lake) with an integrated AI Boost NPU delivering up to 11 TOPS, wireless connectivity options including Wi-Fi and 5G, and a rugged fanless design with UL certification—enabling advanced compute performance for Industry 4.0 automation and real-time industrial environments.

“The AIO-200-MTL Series reflects the growing demand for smarter, more adaptive, and AI-ready HMI touchscreen interfaces at the edge,” said Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing at Premio Inc. “By combining advanced Intel® Core™ Ultra architecture with our rugged design expertise, we’re giving automation integrators and engineers a next-generation platform that elevates visualization, control, and decision-making for real-time processing.”

Key Features of the AIO-200-MTL Series:

- Intel® Core™ Ultra 5/7 with integrated AI Boost NPU

- Front IP65, IK07, 7H capacitive touch

- 10.1”, 15.6”, and 21.5” display options

- 10°C to 50°C operating temperature

- 12–24V wide power input

- Rich I/O: 3× LAN, 3× USB, Type-C, 2× COM, 2× DP

- Wireless-ready: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G

- UL, CE, FCC, CB, UKCA, IC certified

Designed for SCADA systems, smart kiosks, and factory automation, the AIO-200-MTL Series is offered in three display sizes—10.1”, 15.6”, and 21.5”—to meet diverse deployment requirements. Each model features projected capacitive touch, an IP65-rated front panel, brightness up to 500 nits, and wide viewing angles, delivering clear visuals and reliable interaction in high-usage industrial settings.

To ensure dependable operation across a wide range of conditions, the fanless AIO-200-MTL Series delivers rugged reliability with wide power input support, a broad operating temperature range, and MIL-STD-810G-tested durability. Paired with Intel® Core™ Ultra hybrid architecture—which boosts responsiveness while reducing power draw—the series provides a long-life HMI platform designed for next-generation automation and digital transformation.

The AIO-200-MTL Series is now available to order. For more information, contact Premio’s embedded and edge computing experts at sales@premioinc.com or visit www.premioinc.com.



About Premio Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 35 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge AI Computers, HMI Rugged Displays, and High Availability Storage Servers.

AIO-200-MTL Series IP65-Rated All-in-One Touchscreen Computers Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra

