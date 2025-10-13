Premio Launches ARM-Based Industrial Computers for Light Edge AI and Embedded IIoT Computing Deployments

Premio’s newly released BCO-500-ROK and AIO-200-ROK, powered by Rockchip RK3568J Premio’s ARM-Based Solutions, Purpose-Built for Industrial IoT and Edge AI Premio – 35 Years of Excellence in Industrial and Edge AI Computing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge and embedded computing solutions, today announced the launch of two new ARM-based platforms — the BCO-500-ROK and AIO-200-ROK — purpose-built for industrial IoT and edge applications. Compact and fanless, these systems harness the RK3568J ARM SoC to deliver the performance, reliability, and flexibility required in Industry 4.0 environments. Engineered for lightweight, scalable deployments, they address growing demand across smart city infrastructure, self-service kiosks, industrial automation, and embedded IoT applications.

“With growing demands for more open-source Android and Linux-based applications migrating to on-device processing in environments that need power-efficient computing performance, our entry into ARM-based (Rockchip) platforms combines our ruggedized design and industrial-grade reliability into our standardized product offerings,” said Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing at Premio Inc. “Engineers now have more flexibility at the edge with fanless systems that deliver reliable ARM-based compute, wireless connectivity, and OS versatility — all in compact footprints ready for Industry 4.0 integration and automation.”

Designed for industrial engineers and edge system integrators, the BCO-500-ROK Series is a compact, semi-rugged fanless industrial computer that delivers low power consumption, broad open-source OS support, and a wide range of I/O for seamless device and network integration at the edge.

Key Features:

- Quad-core Rockchip RK3568J Arm Cortex-A55 SoC (1 TOPS)

- 4GB LPDDR4 and 64GB of eMMC storage

- -40°C to 70°C wide operating temperature

- 50G and 5Grms shock and vibration

- Dual GbE LAN, 2x COM (RS-232/422/485), 1x CAN Bus

- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and 4G/LTE support

- Android 13/Debian 11/Ubuntu 22.04

- UL 61010, CE, FCC certified

Meanwhile, the AIO-200-ROK Series expands Premio’s HMI offerings with an all-in-one ARM-based industrial touchscreen computer available in 10.1-inch and 15.6-inch displays. Built with IP65 protection, projected capacitive touch, and MIL-STD-810G compliance, it enables real-time interaction in demanding environments like SCADA control panels, kiosks, and transportation hubs.

Key Features:

- 10.1” or 15.6” PCAP touchscreen display with IP65-rated front panel (7H hardness, IK07 impact resistance)

- Quad-core Rockchip RK3568J Arm Cortex-A55 SoC (1 TOPS)

- 4GB LPDDR4 and 64GB of eMMC storage

- Dual GbE LAN, 2x COM (RS-232/422/485), 1x CAN Bus

- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and 4G/LTE support

- -20°C to 60°C operating temperature

- Android 13/Debian 11/Ubuntu 22.04

- MTBF 50,000 Hours

- UL 62368, CE, FCC certified

Built for next-gen edge deployments, the BCO-500-ROK and AIO-200-ROK Series bring power-efficient ARM performance and onboard CAN Bus for seamless integration into industrial and in-vehicle communication networks. With modular wireless expansion, wide-temperature resilience, and support for Debian 11, Android 13 and Ubuntu 22.04 operating systems, they deliver rugged, flexible computing for everything from mobile fleets to Industry 4.0 factory floors.

The BCO-500-ROK Series ultra-compact industrial PC is available now, and the AIO-200-ROK Series industrial panel PC will be available later in Q4 2025.

For more information about Premio’s ARM-based industrial computing solutions, BCO-500-ROK and AIO-200-ROK Series, contact our embedded and edge computing experts at sales@premioinc.com or visit premioinc.com.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 35 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge AI Computers, HMI Rugged Displays, and High Availability Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at premioinc.com.

