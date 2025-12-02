Chef Karl Wilder and Milou Chef PJ and his Spouse Laurence in Le Petit Moulin The Insider look at Mexico City

Why AI Can Never Replace me, A Bot cannot do what I do

A bot can recommend a restaurant, but only a human can read a room, pivot a plan, and turn a city into a story you can taste.” — Karl Wilder

CDMX, CDMX, MEXICO, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chef Tours, an international culinary tour company led by professional chefs, released a statement today outlining why human-guided tour design remains essential in an era of growing automation. The announcement highlights recent expansion and the company’s continued reliance on chef expertise rather than AI-generated itineraries.According to The Chef Tours, food travel experiences rely on sensory knowledge, cultural awareness, and in-person relationships with makers and vendors. These elements cannot be replicated by automated systems, particularly in destinations shaped by rapid change. In Berlin , Chef Karl Wilder designs seasonal summer experiences that feature live cooking and interactive tastings built around the chef’s personal relationships with local producers. In Mexico City , the company’s culinary architect adjusts routes weekly based on market shifts, safety updates, and neighbourhood dynamics that require real-time decision-making.“Our work depends on instincts, relationships, and the ability to read a city block by block,” said Chef PJ, Founder of The Chef Tours. “Technology can assist with logistics, but only a trained human can shape a food tour that reflects the truth of a place in the moment.”The company notes that its announcement is not a critique of technology but a clarification for travellers seeking authenticity. The Chef Tours emphasises that chef-led curation will continue to define its offerings across all destinations.For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Operations@thecheftours.comDesigning a food tour isn’t data entry. It isn’t spreadsheets. It isn’t something you can outsource to a bot while you sip a spritz on a rooftop. It’s improvisation, instinct, and storytelling. It’s the ability to smell a pan of onions and know instantly that *this* is where your guests need to stop. Karl Wilder.Food Tour Designers don’t follow scripts.We write them with our feet, our stomachs, and our laughter.**For interview requests, high-resolution photos, or to join a live tour for firsthand reporting, please contact: Operations@thecheftours.com

