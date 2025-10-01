The Chef Tours launches Mexico City

Taking on the world one bite at a time The Insider look at Mexico City

The Chef Tours launches in Mexico City with Chef Karl Wilder at the Helm.

Travel is about the gorgeous feeling of teetering in the unknown.” — Anthony Bourdain

PARIS, ILLE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chef Tours Launches in Mexico City with Chef Karl Wilder at the HelmThe Chef Tours, the chef-led food and wine experience brand behind acclaimed tours in Paris, Seville, Berlin, and Istanbul, is thrilled to announce its official launch in **Mexico City**. For the first six months, the tours will be designed and led by none other than **Chef Karl Wilder**, a celebrated culinary expert and storyteller with deep ties to global gastronomy.With Chef Karl’s guidance, guests will explore Mexico City’s bustling markets, hidden food gems, and unforgettable street eats woven together with history, humour, and insider knowledge. Every step of the way, they’ll be joined by Milou. The Chef Tours’ beloved Boston Terrier mascot, who has travelled the world sniffing out the best flavours.### A New Culinary Adventure in Mexico CityThe launch in Mexico City marks an exciting expansion for The Chef Tours, whose mission has always been to provide authentic, intimate, chef-led experiences. Travellers can now book The Chef Tours Mexico City for a journey that blends culture, flavour, and storytelling in one of the world’s most vibrant culinary capitals.### The Chef Tours Global FamilyThe Mexico City launch joins a growing family of chef-led tours worldwide:* [**Paris –Chef PJ’s Montmartre Food Tour**]( https://www.thecheftours.com/paris * [**Seville – The Ultimate Wine Tour of Andalusia**]( https://www.thecheftours.com/seville * [**Istanbul – Where East Meets West in Every Bite**]( https://www.thecheftours.com/istanbul * [**Berlin – Bold Flavors, Gritty Streets**]( https://www.thecheftours.com/berlin * [**Mexico City – Street Food, Markets, and Hidden Gems**]( https://www.thecheftours.com/mexicocity Each experience is built on the same promise: **small groups, chef leadership, and authentic storytelling.### About The Chef ToursFounded by chefs for travellers who crave authenticity, **The Chef Tours** has become a global brand for intimate food and wine journeys. From sipping wines in Seville to exploring hidden markets in Istanbul, tasting Montmartre classics in Paris, or diving into Mexico City’s legendary street food scene, every tour is led by passionate chefs who bring destinations to life through food.And yes — **Milou the Boston Terrier** makes sure every stop is chef-approved. 🐾**Contact:**The Chef Tours📍 [www.thecheftours.com]( http://www.thecheftours.com 📧 [info@thecheftours.com](mailto:operations@thecheftours.com)+33 753 865 295---

