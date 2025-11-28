Premier Rock Band The Garage Boys (Las Vegas) December 3rd thru 13th - National Finals Rodeo Performances Fremont Street

Downtown December 3rd thru the 13th The New Single By The Garage Boys

Also In The News The Garage Boys Release Their Newest Single “Junky Jones” In Both Audio And Video Formats

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Darice G, CEO Synapse Publishing & Entertainment, LLC announced that the premiere resident rock band The Garage Boys (Las Vegas Nevada) will be performing on all stages on the world famous Freemont Street downtown Las Vegas December 3rd thru the 13th. The band’s multiple date performance schedule is in association with the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) which draws thousands of fans every year to the event. The Garage Boys will also be performing at Harrah’s Carnival Court on the ever popular Las Vegas strip on multiple dates beginning on December 2nd. Additionally, the band is currently releasing their newest single titled “Junky Jones” on the Helmut Records label both in audio and video formats with their new music video currently available on YouTube. “Junky Jones” is being promoted and distributed by Synapse Publishing & Entertainment, LLC (Chicago). Music production was handled by noted audio producer Dale Penner (Paradise Alley Productions) of Nickelback and Loverboy fame. Members of the premiere Las Vegas rock band include Bryant Duffy (lead vocal/guitar), Craig Small (drums/lead vocals), Lee Curran (guitar/vocals), and Aaron Harris (bass/keys). For the December location schedules and show times: Shows — Garage Boys

The Hot Driving New Rockin' Video By The Garage Boys

