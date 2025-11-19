Synapse Publishing & Entertainment, LLC Announces Completion of TV Pilot 'Women Behind The Lyrics Country Edition'

Positioning and Promoting The Independent Artist In Music Wendy Moten, Sarah Harralson, Delaney Ann, Judy Paster

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Executive Producer Darice G, CEO of Synapse Publishing & Entertainment, LLC and Synapse Spotlight Productions, LLC, announced the successful completion of the SAG/AFTRA independent documentary project titled “ Women Behind the Lyrics - Country Edition”. The project was conceived by Darice in 2017 intended to highlight both the backstory and collaborative journey of four unique independent female singer-songwriters who are making music and take on a week of touring together. The journey, conceptualized by Darice G, herself a lifelong business women, artist, actress, musician and philanthropist who has bumped against the corporate and music industry’s "Glass Ceiling" on more than one occasion.The project features three outstanding artists:: Wendy Moten, Memphis Hall of Famer and The Voice finalist. The multi-talented Nashville based singer songwriter Judy Paster. Singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, podcaster and author Sarah Harralson. Plus 8th generation Texan recording and touring artist Delaney Ann who began her career at the age of 9 who is currently releasing her first full album.In addition to Darice G, directors Dante Nazzaro and DP Alan Lessig, some of the mentors and sponsors included Penny Gilley, Bonnie Baker, Mary Minter, Dale Penner, Nancy Puetz, Marc Baron, Sennheiser Audio, Enterprise (Nashville), Strings for Hope, and Gilded Girls. The pilot relays the strengths and challenges of female artists and their contributions to music. The songs are currently being featured on Music Row and independent radio stations across the U.S. while the group has been honored at the CMA of Texas 51st Awards Show for Artist of the Year.The label and filmmaking team is seeking strategic partner sponsorship. Investors to assist with the completion of the editing and other post-production requirements in order to bring this story to streaming TV. Overall long term, big picture the corporate goal is to craft and release a four season series highlighting four additional groups of women performing on tour and creating music together across additional genres such as Country, Blues, Rock, and Rap. Visit Women Behind The Lyrics @ www.womenbehindthelyrics.com or Instagram @womenbehindthelyrics to learn more. To be a part of this vision and bring women in music to the forefront please inquire by December 15th at either info@synapsepublishing.com or john@johninhoustonpr.com

