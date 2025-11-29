John Denver Christmas Hawaiian Islands Tour Postponed to 2026

Postponed to Christmas 2026

Five performances across four Hawaiian Islands rescheduled for December 2026

Christmas in Hawaii is something truly special. We’re committed to making this tour worth the wait, and I can’t wait to celebrate the season with fans across the islands in December 2026.” — Rick Schuler

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theatre of the Rockies, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, regrets to announce that the Rocky Mountain High Experience– John Denver Christmas Hawaiian Islands Tour starring Rick Schuler, originally scheduled for December 2025, will be postponed to December 2026.While this was a difficult decision, it ensures that audiences across Hawaii will receive the full experience they deserve — five unforgettable performances across four islands — at the right time.Theatre of the Rockies emphasizes that this is not a cancellation. The beloved holiday tour will arrive in Hawaii next year, bringing the warmth, joy, and timeless music of John Denver to the islands during the 2026 Christmas season.Rick Schuler, widely recognized as the leading interpreter of John Denver’s music, shared: “Christmas in Hawaii is something truly special. We’re committed to making this tour worth the wait, and I can’t wait to celebrate the season with fans across the islands in 2026.”• Hilo, Hawaii Island – Saturday, December 26 at 2:00 p.m. – Historic Palace Theater• Honolulu, Oahu – Sunday, December 27 at 2:00 p.m. – Hawaii Theater Center• Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Island – Monday, December 28 at 7:30 p.m. – Aloha Theatre• Lihue, Kauai – Tuesday, December 29 at 7:30 p.m. – KCC Performing Arts Center• Makawao, Maui – Wednesday, December 30 at 7:30 p.m. – Seabury Hall Creative Arts CenterTicket Information• All tickets purchased for the 2025 dates will remain valid for the rescheduled performances in December 2026.• Ticket holders may also exchange their tickets or request a full refund through their original point of purchase.Now in its fifth year, the John Denver Christmas Tour has become a cherished tradition nationwide, with 45 performances annually. Theatre of the Rockies looks forward to sharing this tradition with Hawaii, our 50th state, in 2026.Media Contact: Brenda BellPromoter: Theatre of the RockiesPhone: (817) 896-3652Email: brenda@theatreoftherockies.orgWebsite: www.theatreoftherockies.org/events

