John Denver Christmas Tour Comes to Hawaii

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theatre of the Rockies, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, proudly presents Rocky Mountain High Experience– John Denver Christmas, starring Rick Schuler, in the Hawaiian Islands for the first time this holiday season. The nationally acclaimed tribute show will perform five magical concerts across four islands from December 26–30, 2025.Now in its fifth year, this beloved annual tour features 45 performances nationwide and concludes with a special island series that celebrates the spirit of aloha and the timeless music of John Denver.Rick Schuler’s performance captures the heart and soul of Denver’s legacy, featuring iconic hits such as:“Rocky Mountain High”“Sunshine On My Shoulders”“Take Me Home, Country Roads”“Annie’s Song”“Thank God I’m A Country Boy”Just to name a few.Audiences will also enjoy Denver’s inspirational carols and festive favorites from his cherished TV specials and Christmas albums, including “Aspenglow,” “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” and “Silver Bells" among others.Hawaii Tour ScheduleLihue, Kauai – Friday, December 26 at 7:30 p.m. – KCC Performing Arts CenterHilo, Hawaii Island – Saturday, December 27 at 2:00 p.m. – Historic Palace TheaterHonolulu, Oahu – Sunday, December 28 at 2:00 p.m. – Hawaii Theater CenterKailua-Kona, Hawaii Island – Monday, December 29 at 7:30 p.m. – Aloha TheatreMakawao, Maui – Tuesday, December 30 at 7:30 p.m. – Seabury Hall Creative Arts CenterA Tribute Rooted in Spirit and Community“Bringing this show to Hawaii is a dream come true,” says Rick Schuler. “John Denver’s music celebrates nature, peace, and connection—values that resonate deeply with the Hawaiian spirit.”Schuler has performed Denver’s music for nearly four decades and is praised by Denver’s own bandmates for his authenticity. The late Harold Thau, John Denver’s lifelong manager and close friend, befriended Rick more than fifteen years ago, taking him under his wing. Thau publicly hailed Schuler as the best interpreter of Denver’s music. His tribute is more than a concert—it’s a heartfelt experience that unites generations.Tickets & InfoFor tickets and venue details, visit the official Hawaiian tour page:For more information about Rick Schuler, visit:About Theatre of the RockiesTheatre of the Rockies is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to producing and promoting live performing arts experiences that celebrate music, culture, and community. The organization supports touring productions that inspire audiences and preserve musical legacies. Learn more at www.theatreoftherockies.org Media Contact:Mark BellPromoterTheatre of the RockiesPhone: (817) 988-7197Email: mark@markbellpresents,comWebsite: www.theatreoftherockies.org/events

