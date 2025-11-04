Lili Latin Dance Hosts Dance Social to Celebrate Culture, Connection, and Community Support for Local Families

Registration is open to the entire community. Dance, make connections, and help strengthen and support families in need.

Dance connects us. Giving back strengthens us. I’m honored to bring both into one night for our community.” — Liliana “Lili” Jimenez, owner Lili Latin Dance

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lili Latin Dance , a woman-owned and community-focused social and educational dance studio in South Boston, will host a special community dance social on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at its studio located at 423 W Broadway, Suite 202. The event is designed not only to bring people together through the joy of dance, but also to support local families through a food drive benefiting the Boston Food Bank. Registration is ongoing and guests are encouraged to bring two non-perishable food items to donate at the door. In appreciation, donors will receive a $5 voucher that can be used toward the next dance social or applied to the next new session of group classes at Lili Latin Dance.“At its heart, dance is about connection,” said studio owner and instructor Liliana “Lili” Jimenez . “This community has supported me, believed in me, and grown with me. Hosting a dance social that also supports families in our neighborhood felt like the right way to give back. We are stronger together , in movement, in culture, and in caring for one another.”The evening will feature a fun "Color Vibes" theme that offers attendees a playful way to engage on the dance floor:Red: Salsa onlyYellow: Bachata onlyBoth: Open to all dancesColored bracelets will be provided to help participants connect with dancers of similar interests.Food Drive Donation GuidelinesDonations must be non-perishable, factory sealed, and within expiration date. Suggested contributions include:Canned vegetables and fruitsCanned proteins (such as tuna, chicken, salmon)Beans and lentilsSoup and brothPasta, rice, and dry grainsPeanut butter and nut buttersBoxed meal kits and cerealsBottled water and shelf-stable juice packsCollections will continue through the end of November to maximize community impact.Event DetailsWhat: Community Dance Social + Food DriveWhen: Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 — 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.Where: Lili Latin Dance, 423 W Broadway, Suite 202, Boston, MA 02127About Lili Latin Dance :Lili Latin Dance opened in May 2023 with a mission to make Latin dance welcoming and accessible to everyone, regardless of gender, race, identity, sexuality, body size, age, or experience level. The studio focuses on building confidence, community, and cultural appreciation through movement, offering group classes, private lessons, and performance opportunities in Salsa and Bachata.The teaching team includes studio manager and instructor Rafael Neninger, born and raised in Cuba, who leads the beginner series and helps ensure every student feels welcomed and supported. Carlos Silva, originally from Colombia, specializes in Colombian Salsa and Partner Acrobatics, bringing high energy and strong technique to students of all levels. Reggie Orozco, a Cuban-born dancer and seasoned performer now based in Miami, teaches Cuban Salsa and Partner Acrobatics and is known for his expressive style, training depth, and stage presence.Together, the team shares a commitment to community-building through dance, supporting students in learning, celebrating culture, and connecting through movement.About Liliana “Lili” JimenezLiliana Jimenez has been dedicated to dance and movement education since 2009. After overcoming early barriers in her dance journey, she committed to creating a studio where every person, regardless of age, culture, experience level, or background, is welcomed and supported. Specializing in Salsa, Bachata, and Partner Acrobatics, Jimenez has trained with internationally recognized instructors and now offers group classes, private lessons, and performance-based coaching. Her mission is to use dance as a bridge for community building, cultural appreciation, confidence, and joy.For more information, class schedules, or to reserve space for the social, visit www.lililatindance.com

