Encore Oilfield Services, LLC Announces Acquisition of Custom Compression Systems
Positions Encore as a Leading Full-Service Provider of Natural Gas Compression Solutions
As part of the transaction, Encore Oilfield Services has partnered with Louisiana Cat to supply 225,000 horsepower of Caterpillar natural gas engines for gas compression packaging. Additionally, through its Ariel distributorship, Encore will continue to supply and support Ariel products for current and future customers.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome the Custom Compression Systems team into the Encore family,” said John R. Simonetti Jr., President and CEO at Encore Oilfield Services. “With the expansion of our facilities, the addition of substantial new horsepower, and our Ariel distributorship, we’re positioned to deliver even more robust and reliable compression solutions to our clients.”
This acquisition not only broadens Encore’s footprint but also aligns with its long-term vision of providing a comprehensive, range of products and services to its customers across key markets.
