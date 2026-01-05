Encore Oilfield Services, LLC Announces Acquisition of Custom Compression Systems Encore Oilfield Services, LLC Facilities Encore Oilfield Services Welcomes Custom Compression Systems

Positions Encore as a Leading Full-Service Provider of Natural Gas Compression Solutions

With the expansion of our facilities, the addition of substantial new horsepower, and our Ariel distributorship, we’re positioned to deliver even more robust and reliable compression solutions” — John R. Simonetti Jr.

NEW IBERIA, LA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Encore Oilfield Services, LLC is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Custom Compression Systems, LLC, formerly known as Williamson Production Systems, LLC. Strategically located in the Port of Iberia along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in New Iberia, Louisiana, Custom Compression Systems was founded in 1996 and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Louisiana Machinery Company, L.L.C. (Louisiana Cat), the authorized Caterpillar dealer for the state of Louisiana. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Encore’s growth, adding an additional 103,000 square feet of large-scale manufacturing space, equipped with two 80-ton overhead cranes and 70-foot eave heights.As part of the transaction, Encore Oilfield Services has partnered with Louisiana Cat to supply 225,000 horsepower of Caterpillar natural gas engines for gas compression packaging. Additionally, through its Ariel distributorship, Encore will continue to supply and support Ariel products for current and future customers.“We are incredibly excited to welcome the Custom Compression Systems team into the Encore family,” said John R. Simonetti Jr., President and CEO at Encore Oilfield Services. “With the expansion of our facilities, the addition of substantial new horsepower, and our Ariel distributorship, we’re positioned to deliver even more robust and reliable compression solutions to our clients.”This acquisition not only broadens Encore’s footprint but also aligns with its long-term vision of providing a comprehensive, range of products and services to its customers across key markets.Please visit: https://encoreofs.com/ ###For more information or to schedule an interview with an Encore Oilfield Services spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

Encore Oilfield Services, LLC has Acquired Custom Compression Systems

