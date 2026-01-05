Dr. Brooke Taylor Launches Boutique Consultancy to Navigate Foreign Policy and Political Strategy

Dr. Brooke Taylor

Provides ‘Taylor Made’ Strategies for Navigating High-Stakes Political and Policy Challenges

Brooke Taylor, LLC, will provide ‘Taylor Made Strategies’, customized strategies to assist clients navigate foreign policy and political strategy” — Dr. Brooke Taylor

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Brooke Taylor , an expert in foreign policy and political strategy, announced the launch of namesake, Brooke Taylor, LLC, a boutique consultancy firm. Brooke Taylor, LLC, will provide consultancy to international and domestic clients as they navigate and adapt to changes within American politics.Dr. Taylor is an accomplished CEO of Defending Our Country (DOC), LLC , a woman-owned small business focused on providing “peace through strategy” via educational and lobbying services.“This is an exciting step in response to a demand signal. I am frequently approached by clients asking, “What does this mean?” and “What should I do?” as policy changes ebb and flow every two or four years around America’s election cycle. Brooke Taylor, LLC, will provide ‘Taylor Made Strategies’, customized strategies for these high-profile clients.”Dr. Taylor is an internationally sought-after leader for her expertise in foreign policy and national security. She regularly appears in domestic and international media as an expert on political and policy developments.“Through more than nine years of developing novel educational wargames in the private sector, working on U.S. Capitol Hill, 18 years as a university professor, former Congressional candidate, and as a CEO representing America’s first-ever woman contractor, I am confident through first-hand high-stakes pressure and learning experiences, of how to strategically think about and navigate constantly changing political environments and foreign policy.”Brooke Taylor stands out in the consultancy landscape by providing strategies that are fully tailored to each client’s context and objectives. By combining deep expertise in foreign policy with a practical understanding of political dynamics, the firm helps clients anticipate challenges, seize opportunities, and make informed decisions in complex environments.Clients require ‘Taylor Made Strategies’ as these answers are not easy and are not a one-size-fits-all solution. Brooke Taylor, LLC will pragmatically assist clients in developing long-term frameworks and solutions.Using a combination of scenario planning, strategic foresight, and policy forecasting, Dr. Taylor’s firm develops actionable strategies that address both immediate needs and long-term objectives. The firm’s approach is designed to provide clarity and confidence to leaders facing uncertainty.Please visit: www.docbrooke.net . For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Brooke Taylor please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

