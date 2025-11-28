Visitor Spending Rose in October 2025 Despite Declining Visitor Arrivals

Posted on Nov 28, 2025 in News

For Immediate Release: November 28, 2025

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total spending by visitors in October 2025 was $1.70 billion (measured in nominal dollars), a 6.7 percent increase compared to October 2024. Visitors in October 2025 spent more on an average daily basis ($277 per person, +12.0%) which offset a 2.9 percent decrease in total arrivals to 749,095 visitors.

In October 2025, 727,212 visitors arrived by air service to the Hawaiian Islands, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 21,883 visitors arrived via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 736,058 visitors (-1.2%) arrived by air and 35,616 visitors (-38.6%) came by out-of-state cruise ships in October 2024.

The average length of stay by total visitors in October 2025 was 8.21 days, which was slightly shorter compared to October 2024 (8.36 days, -1.8%). The statewide average daily census¹ was 198,322 visitors in October 2025 compared to 208,123 visitors (-4.7%) in October 2024.

In October 2025, 384,159 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, a slight decrease from October 2024 (386,939 visitors, -0.7%). Although there were fewer U.S. West visitors in October 2025, they spent more on an average daily basis, resulting in higher total spending ($856.1 million) compared to October 2024 ($741.0 million, +15.5%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in October 2025 rose to $268 per person compared $229 per person (+17.3%) in October 2024.

There were 172,461 visitors from the U.S. East in October 2025, up 2.5 percent compared to October 2024 (168,334 visitors). U.S. East visitors in October 2025 also spent more per day, contributing to higher total spending ($478.3 million) than in October 2024 ($417.5 million, +14.6%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors increased to $315 per person in October 2025 compared to $265 per person (+18.9%) in October 2024.

In October 2025, 70,991 visitors arrived from Japan, growth of 16.0 percent from October 2024 (61,181 visitors). Visitors from Japan spent $103.7 million in October 2025 compared to $89.8 million (+15.5%) in October 2024. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in October 2025 ($248 per person) was more than October 2024 ($240 per person, +3.3%).

In October 2025, 21,206 visitors arrived from Canada, down 20.3 percent from October 2024 (26,620 visitors). Visitors from Canada spent $50.7 million in October 2025 compared to $62.1 million (-18.4%) in October 2024. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in October 2025 ($237 per person) was slightly more than October 2024 ($235 per person, +1.1%).

There were 78,395 visitors from all other international markets in October 2025, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 92,984 visitors (-15.7%) from all other international markets in October 2024.

Air capacity to Hawaii in October 2025 (4,679 transpacific flights with 1,043,747 seats) increased slightly compared to October 2024 (4,680 flights, 0.0% with 1,033,867 seats, +1.0%).

Year-to-Date 2025

A total of 8,037,265 visitors arrived in the first 10 months of 2025, up slightly (+0.1%) from 8,029,831 visitors in the first 10 months of 2024.

In the first 10 months of 2025, total visitor spending was $17.87 billion, which was an increase from $17.01 billion (+5.0%) in the first 10 months of 2024.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In October 2025, 245,490 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 138,591 visitors came from the Mountain region. Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in October 2025 had been to Hawaii before (78.5%), while 21.5 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 47.9 percent of U.S. West visitors in October 2025 stayed in hotels, 18.5 percent stayed in condominiums, 15.3 percent stayed in timeshares, 10.4 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first 10 months of 2025, there were 4,174,791 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 4,129,611 visitors (+1.1%) in the first 10 months of 2024.

U.S. West visitors spent $8.56 billion in the first 10 months of 2025 compared to $7.98 billion (+7.3%) in the first 10 months of 2024. The average daily visitor spending in the first 10 months of 2025 was $246 per person, higher than the first 10 months of 2024 ($231 per person, +6.5%).

U.S. East: In October 2025, the three largest U.S. East regions in terms of visitor arrivals were the East North Central (44,505 visitors), South Atlantic (34,422 visitors) and West South Central (31,238 visitors) regions. More than half of U.S. East visitors in October 2025 had been to Hawaii before (53.7%), while 46.3 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 55.3 percent of U.S. East visitors in October 2025 stayed in hotels, 15.0 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.6 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.5 percent stayed in timeshares and 8.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first 10 months of 2025, 2,002,169 visitors arrived from the U.S. East compared to 1,981,043 visitors (+1.1%) in the first 10 months of 2024.

U.S. East visitors spent $5.43 billion in the first 10 months of 2025 compared to $5.05 billion (+7.4%) in the first 10 months of 2024. Daily visitor spending in the first 10 months of 2025 of $287 per person increased from the first 10 months of 2024 ($265 per person, +8.4%).

Japan: Of the 70,991 visitors in October 2025, 70,854 visitors arrived on international flights and 137 visitors came on domestic flights. Two out of three Japanese visitors in October 2025 were repeat visitors (65.8%), while 34.2 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 73.9 percent of Japanese visitors in October 2025 stayed in hotels, 11.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 9.1 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first 10 months of 2025, there were 601,777 visitors from Japan compared to 585,923 visitors (+2.7%) in the first 10 months of 2024.

Visitors from Japan spent $893.3 million in the first 10 months of 2025 compared to $872.1 million (+2.4%) in the first 10 months of 2024. Daily visitor spending in the first 10 months of 2025 ($245 per person) increased compared to the first 10 months of 2024 ($239 per person, +2.5%).

Canada: Of the 21,206 visitors in October 2025, 15,786 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 5,420 visitors came on domestic flights. Six out of 10 Canadian visitors in October 2025 (62.1%) had been to Hawaii before while 37.9 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 58.9 percent of Canadian visitors in October 2025 stayed in hotels, 16.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.0 percent stayed in timeshares, 8.4 percent stayed in rental homes and 5.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first 10 months of 2025, there were 308,991 visitors from Canada compared to 342,036 visitors (-9.7%) in the first 10 months of 2024.

Visitors from Canada spent $783.2 million in the first 10 months of 2025 compared to $832.6 million (-5.9%) in the first 10 months of 2024. Daily visitor spending in the first 10 months of 2025 of $229 per person was higher compared to the first 10 months of 2024 ($223 per person, +2.6%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 452,374 visitors to Oahu in October 2025, up slightly from October 2024 (450,281 visitors, +0.5%). Visitor spending was $724.0 million in October 2025 compared to $697.7 million (+3.8%) in October 2024. The average daily census on Oahu was 93,944 visitors in October 2025 compared to 97,736 visitors (-3.9%) in October 2024.

In the first 10 months of 2025, there were 4,760,759 visitors to Oahu compared to 4,817,338 visitors (-1.2%) in the first 10 months of 2024. For the first 10 months of 2025, total visitor spending was $7.88 billion, an increase from $7.51 billion (+4.9%) in the first 10 months of 2024.

Maui: Twenty-six months after the August 8, 2023, wildfires, there were 179,459 visitors to Maui in October 2025, a slight decrease from October 2024 (181,487 visitors, -1.1%). Visitor spending was $437.0 million in October 2025 compared to $392.6 million (+11.3%) in October 2024. The average daily census on Maui was 42,299 visitors in October 2025 compared to 45,737 visitors (-7.5%) in October 2024.

In the first 10 months of 2025, there were 2,071,653 visitors to Maui compared to 1,925,178 visitors (+7.6%) in the first 10 months of 2024. For the first 10 months of 2025, total visitor spending was $4.79 billion compared to $4.27 billion (+12.1%) in the first 10 months of 2024.

Kauai: There were 117,752 visitors to Kauai in October 2025, a 9.8 percent growth from October 2024 (107,226 visitors). Visitor spending was $243.3 million in October 2025 compared to $209.4 million (+16.2%) in October 2024. The average daily census on Kauai was 25,827 visitors in October 2025 compared to 24,900 visitors (+3.7%) in October 2024.

In the first 10 months of 2025, there were 1,193,164 visitors to Kauai compared to 1,164,439 visitors (+2.5%) in the first 10 months of 2024. For the first 10 months of 2025, total visitor spending was $2.42 billion compared to $2.41 billion (+0.5%) in the first 10 months of 2024.

Hawaii Island: There were 146,002 visitors to Hawaii Island in October 2025, up 9.2 percent from October 2024 (133,648 visitors). Visitor spending was $279.1 million in October 2025 compared to $266.3 million (+4.8%) in October 2024. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 32,530 visitors in October 2025 compared to 34,085 visitors (-4.6%) in October 2024.

In the first 10 months of 2025, there were 1,461,918 visitors to Hawaii Island compared to 1,433,628 visitors (+2.0%) in the first 10 months of 2024. For the first 10 months of 2025, total visitor spending was $2.62 billion compared to $2.63 billion (-0.4%) in the first 10 months of 2024.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

There were 3,888 nonstop domestic flights with 829,638 seats from the continental U.S. in October 2025 compared to 3,929 flights (-1.0%) with 828,204 seats (+0.2%) in October 2024.

U.S. West: In October 2025, 3,576 scheduled flights with 747,006 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

There were slightly fewer flights (3,594, -0.5%) but slightly more scheduled seats (740,182, +0.9%) compared to October 2024. Fewer scheduled seats from Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Phoenix, San Diego and San Jose were offset by growth in seats from Anchorage, Denver, Las Vegas, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle.

U.S. East: In October 2025, 302 scheduled flights with 81,382 seats operated to Hawai?i from U.S. East.

Air capacity increased slightly from October 2024 (299 flights, +1.0% with 81,101 seats, +0.3%). Fewer seats from Boston, Detroit, New York JFK and discontinued service from Austin were offset by growth in seats from Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis and Washington D.C.

International Flights

In October 2025, there were 791 nonstop flights with 214,109 seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and many other Pacific islands. International air capacity increased from October 2024 (751 flights, +5.3% with 205,663 seats, +4.1%).

Japan: In October 2025, there were 395 scheduled flights with 114,757 seats from Japan.

Air capacity decreased slightly from October 2024 (397 flights, -0.5% with 116,209 seats, -1.2%). Growth in scheduled seats from Haneda, Nagoya and Osaka was offset by fewer seats from Narita to Honolulu.

Canada: There were 110 scheduled flights with 18,930 seats from Canada in October 2025.

Air capacity decreased compared to October 2024 (112 flights, -1.8% with 19,268 seats, -1.8%). Growth in scheduled seats from Calgary was offset by fewer seats from Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In October 2025, there were 65 scheduled flights with 17,605 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, down from 72 flights (-9.7%) with 20,688 seats (-14.9%) in October 2024. Jetstar, a low-cost carrier and subsidiary of Qantas, has pulled out of the U.S. market entirely and ended service from Sydney to Honolulu as of October 24, 2025.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020.

* Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei to Hawaii ended in April 2020.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in October 2025 compared to 30 flights (+3.3%) with 10,500 seats (+3.3%) in October 2024.

In the first 10 months of 2025, there were 48,853 transpacific flights with 10,852,613 seats, compared to 49,626 flights (-1.6%) with 11,018,622 seats (-1.5%) in the first 10 months of 2024.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In October 2025, 21,883 visitors came via 10 trips by out-of-state cruise ships. Additionally, there were a combined 2,403 visitors who flew into Honolulu for turnaround trips aboard two out-of-state cruise ships that first entered Hawaii waters in late September 2025. A turnaround trip occurs when visitors that arrive by cruise ship depart by air after touring the islands. After the initial group of cruise visitors leaves, a new group of visitors flies in to board that ship, tour the islands, then most of them will remain with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. Another 8,807 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America.

In October 2024, 35,616 visitors came via 14 trips by out-of-state cruise ships. One of these ships had 1,806 visitors who flew into Honolulu for a turnaround trip. Another 9,103 visitors flew to the state to board the Pride of America.

In the first 10 months of 2025, 122,387 visitors came via 65 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 6,756 visitors who flew to Honolulu to board turnaround trips. Another 89,779 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

In the first 10 months of 2024, 141,798 visitors came to Hawaii via 72 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 3,688 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround trips on out-of-state cruise ships. Another 102,706 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

In October 2025, total visitor spending rose 6.7 percent to $1.70 billion, despite decreased total visitor arrivals (-2.9%) compared to a year ago. There was a slight drop in U.S. West visitors (-0.7%) which was offset by growth from the U.S. East (+2.5%).

We are encouraged to see improvement from the Japan market, which recorded $103.7 million in visitor spending (+15.5%) and a 16.0 percent increase in visitor arrivals.

However, there were declines in visitor traffic from other international markets. Visitor arrivals from Canada were down 20.3 percent in October 2025. Impacted by economic and political uncertainty, there have been fewer visitors from Canada in every month of 2025 so far compared to 2024.

As we continue to face tough competition from other travel destinations, it is important that we continue to market to our key major market areas during this challenging time.

In October 2025, there were more than 3,000 out-of-state visitors to Molokai. Many of these visitors came for the Molokai Hoe World Championship men’s canoe races, which took place on October 12. This year saw a record 106 participating teams, including 83 from Hawaii and 23 from California, Washington, Australia, French Polynesia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 973-9446

ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (OCTOBER 2025P VS. OCTOBER 2024) 2025P 2024 % change 2025P YTD 2024 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,701.7 1,594.6 6.7 17,870.8 17,013.2 5.0 Total by air 1,692.5 1,575.9 7.4 17,812.4 16,939.0 5.2 U.S. Total 1,334.4 1,158.5 15.2 13,988.3 13,030.0 7.4 U.S. West 856.1 741.0 15.5 8,561.0 7,977.4 7.3 U.S. East 478.3 417.5 14.6 5,427.3 5,052.7 7.4 Japan 103.7 89.8 15.5 893.3 872.1 2.4 Canada 50.7 62.1 -18.4 783.2 832.6 -5.9 All Others 203.7 265.5 -23.3 2,147.6 2,204.3 -2.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 9.2 18.7 -50.7 58.4 74.2 -21.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,147,989 6,451,823 -4.7 69,474,141 69,738,954 -0.4 Total by air 6,058,329 6,300,555 -3.8 68,912,134 69,082,899 -0.2 U.S. Total 4,709,947 4,815,507 -2.2 53,732,978 53,647,573 0.2 U.S. West 3,190,566 3,239,084 -1.5 34,802,832 34,552,278 0.7 U.S. East 1,519,381 1,576,423 -3.6 18,930,146 19,095,295 -0.9 Japan 418,352 374,386 11.7 3,647,075 3,649,123 -0.1 Canada 213,734 264,847 -19.3 3,423,153 3,733,268 -8.3 All Others 716,295 845,815 -15.3 8,108,928 8,052,935 0.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 89,661 151,268 -40.7 562,007 656,054 -14.3 VISITOR ARRIVALS 749,095 771,673 -2.9 8,037,265 8,029,831 0.1 Total by air 727,212 736,058 -1.2 7,914,877 7,888,033 0.3 U.S. Total 556,620 555,273 0.2 6,176,960 6,110,654 1.1 U.S. West 384,159 386,939 -0.7 4,174,791 4,129,611 1.1 U.S. East 172,461 168,334 2.5 2,002,169 1,981,043 1.1 Japan 70,991 61,181 16.0 601,777 585,923 2.7 Canada 21,206 26,620 -20.3 308,991 342,036 -9.7 All Others 78,395 92,984 -15.7 827,150 849,420 -2.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 21,883 35,616 -38.6 122,387 141,798 -13.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 198,322 208,123 -4.7 228,533 228,652 -0.1 Total by air 195,430 203,244 -3.8 226,685 226,501 0.1 U.S. Total 151,934 155,339 -2.2 176,753 175,894 0.5 U.S. West 102,921 104,487 -1.5 114,483 113,286 1.1 U.S. East 49,012 50,852 -3.6 62,270 62,608 -0.5 Japan 13,495 12,077 11.7 11,997 11,964 0.3 Canada 6,895 8,543 -19.3 11,260 12,240 -8.0 All Others 23,106 27,284 -15.3 26,674 26,403 1.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,892 4,880 -40.7 1,849 2,151 -14.1 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.21 8.36 -1.8 8.64 8.68 -0.5 Total by air 8.33 8.56 -2.7 8.71 8.76 -0.6 U.S. Total 8.46 8.67 -2.4 8.70 8.78 -0.9 U.S. West 8.31 8.37 -0.8 8.34 8.37 -0.4 U.S. East 8.81 9.36 -5.9 9.45 9.64 -1.9 Japan 5.89 6.12 -3.7 6.06 6.23 -2.7 Canada 10.08 9.95 1.3 11.08 10.91 1.5 All Others 9.14 9.10 0.4 9.80 9.48 3.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.10 4.25 -3.5 4.59 4.63 -0.7 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 276.8 247.1 12.0 257.2 244.0 5.4 Total by air 279.4 250.1 11.7 258.5 245.2 5.4 U.S. Total 283.3 240.6 17.8 260.3 242.9 7.2 U.S. West 268.3 228.8 17.3 246.0 230.9 6.5 U.S. East 314.8 264.8 18.9 286.7 264.6 8.4 Japan 247.9 239.9 3.3 244.9 239.0 2.5 Canada 237.3 234.6 1.1 228.8 223.0 2.6 All Others 284.4 313.9 -9.4 264.8 273.7 -3.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 102.7 123.4 -16.8 103.9 113.1 -8.2 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,271.7 2,066.4 9.9 2,223.5 2,118.8 4.9 Total by air 2,327.4 2,141.0 8.7 2,250.5 2,147.4 4.8 U.S. Total 2,397.3 2,086.3 14.9 2,264.6 2,132.3 6.2 U.S. West 2,228.4 1,915.1 16.4 2,050.7 1,931.7 6.2 U.S. East 2,773.6 2,479.9 11.8 2,710.7 2,550.5 6.3 Japan 1,460.7 1,468.0 -0.5 1,484.5 1,488.5 -0.3 Canada 2,391.3 2,334.1 2.5 2,534.8 2,434.2 4.1 All Others 2,598.6 2,855.1 -9.0 2,596.3 2,595.0 0.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 420.6 524.2 -19.8 476.9 523.4 -8.9

ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (OCTOBER 2025P VS. OCTOBER 2024P) 2025P 2024 % change 2025P YTD 2024 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 1,701.7 1,594.6 6.7 17,870.8 17,013.2 5.0 Total by air 1,692.5 1,575.9 7.4 17,812.4 16,939.0 5.2 Oahu 724.0 697.7 3.8 7,878.7 7,513.2 4.9 Maui 437.0 392.6 11.3 4,790.0 4,274.0 12.1 Molokai 3.7 2.4 54.3 25.1 25.0 0.5 Lanai 5.4 7.4 -26.9 79.5 89.8 -11.5 Kauai 243.3 209.4 16.2 2,419.3 2,407.9 0.5 Hawaii Island 279.1 266.3 4.8 2,619.9 2,629.3 -0.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 9.2 18.7 -50.7 58.4 74.2 -21.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,147,989 6,451,823 -4.7 69,474,141 69,738,954 -0.4 Total by air 6,058,329 6,300,555 -3.8 68,912,134 69,082,899 -0.2 Oahu 2,912,273 3,029,821 -3.9 33,142,215 33,943,885 -2.4 Maui 1,311,264 1,417,852 -7.5 15,926,406 15,189,070 4.9 Molokai 17,439 11,483 51.9 128,401 144,619 -11.2 Lanai 8,260 12,876 -35.9 131,226 142,620 -8.0 Kauai 800,652 771,887 3.7 8,689,166 8,655,645 0.4 Hawaii Island 1,008,441 1,056,636 -4.6 10,894,720 11,007,061 -1.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 89,661 151,268 -40.7 562,007 656,054 -14.3 VISITOR ARRIVALS 749,095 771,673 -2.9 8,037,265 8,029,831 0.1 Total by air 727,212 736,058 -1.2 7,914,877 7,888,033 0.3 Oahu 452,374 450,281 0.5 4,760,759 4,817,338 -1.2 Maui 179,459 181,487 -1.1 2,071,653 1,925,178 7.6 Molokai 3,078 1,871 64.5 25,624 25,919 -1.1 Lanai 2,334 3,440 -32.2 36,900 38,201 -3.4 Kauai 117,752 107,226 9.8 1,193,164 1,164,439 2.5 Hawaii Island 146,002 133,648 9.2 1,461,918 1,433,628 2.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 21,883 35,616 -38.6 122,387 141,798 -13.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 198,322 208,123 -4.7 228,533 228,652 -0.1 Total by air 195,430 203,244 -3.8 226,685 226,501 0.1 Oahu 93,944 97,736 -3.9 109,020 111,291 -2.0 Maui 42,299 45,737 -7.5 52,389 49,800 5.2 Molokai 563 370 51.9 422 474 -10.9 Lanai 266 415 -35.9 432 468 -7.7 Kauai 25,827 24,900 3.7 28,583 28,379 0.7 Hawaii Island 32,530 34,085 -4.6 35,838 36,089 -0.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,892 4,880 -40.7 1,849 2,151 -14.1 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.21 8.36 -1.8 8.64 8.68 -0.5 Total by air 8.33 8.56 -2.7 8.71 8.76 -0.6 Oahu 6.44 6.73 -4.3 6.96 7.05 -1.2 Maui 7.31 7.81 -6.5 7.69 7.89 -2.6 Molokai 5.67 6.14 -7.7 5.01 5.58 -10.2 Lanai 3.54 3.74 -5.4 3.56 3.73 -4.7 Kauai 6.80 7.20 -5.5 7.28 7.43 -2.0 Hawaii Island 6.91 7.91 -12.6 7.45 7.68 -2.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.10 4.25 -3.5 4.59 4.63 -0.7 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 276.8 247.1 12.0 257.2 244.0 5.4 Total by air 279.4 250.1 11.7 258.5 245.2 5.4 Oahu 248.6 230.3 8.0 237.7 221.3 7.4 Maui 333.3 276.9 20.4 300.8 281.4 6.9 Molokai 212.3 208.9 1.6 195.4 172.6 13.2 Lanai 658.3 577.7 14.0 605.6 629.4 -3.8 Kauai 303.9 271.2 12.0 278.4 278.2 0.1 Hawaii Island 276.7 252.0 9.8 240.5 238.9 0.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 102.7 123.4 -16.8 103.9 113.1 -8.2 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,271.7 2,066.4 9.9 2,223.5 2,118.8 4.9 Total by air 2,327.4 2,141.0 8.7 2,250.5 2,147.4 4.8 Oahu 1,600.5 1,549.6 3.3 1,654.9 1,559.6 6.1 Maui 2,435.2 2,163.4 12.6 2,312.2 2,220.0 4.2 Molokai 1,202.7 1,282.6 -6.2 979.1 963.2 1.7 Lanai 2,329.9 2,162.3 7.8 2,153.7 2,349.8 -8.3 Kauai 2,066.2 1,952.6 5.8 2,027.6 2,067.8 -1.9 Hawaii Island 1,911.5 1,992.7 -4.1 1,792.1 1,834.0 -2.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 420.6 524.2 -19.8 476.9 523.4 -8.9

