Hawaii-Philippines Business Tradeshow, Symposium and Reception Set for May 19

Posted on Apr 28, 2026 in News

For Immediate Release: April 28, 2026

HONOLULU—The Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), in partnership with the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii (FCCH), the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu and the Hawaii Philippines Business & Economic Council, will present the Hawaii–Philippines Business Tradeshow, Symposium and Reception on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

The event will feature Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos and Hawaii Senate President Ronald Kouchi as keynote speakers during the symposium. Governor Marcos is a relative of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., adding prominence to this year’s program.

This year’s symposium aims to deepen collaboration and expand economic opportunities strengthened through the longstanding sister state relationship between Hawaii and Ilocos Norte, as well as broader partnerships with the Philippines. The program will bring together leaders from government, business, education, culture and community sectors from both Hawaii and the Philippines.

“Hawaii and the Philippines share a deep history of friendship, family and economic partnership,” said Hawaii Senate President Ronald Kouchi. “As we look to the future, our greatest opportunities lie in continuing to build these connections — supporting local businesses, strengthening cultural ties and creating pathways that benefit communities on both sides of the Pacific. This event is an important reminder that when our islands collaborate, we grow stronger together.”

In conjunction with the symposium, the tradeshow will showcase a range of unique Filipino products from Hawaii and the province of Ilocos Norte, creating new channels for commercial exchange and cultural appreciation.

Two panel discussions will be featured during the symposium:

Panel I: Island Economies in Partnership – Trade, Investment and Market Access

This discussion will explore how Hawaii and key Philippine provinces can expand two way trade, strengthen logistics and market access and scale provincial product exports into Hawaii. Panelists will also examine pathways for Hawaii-made goods and services to broaden their presence across Philippine partner regions, while highlighting the influential role of Filipino diaspora business networks.

Panel II: Workforce, Talent and Innovation Across Borders

This session will address workforce shortages in Hawaii — particularly in healthcare, education, tourism and hospitality — and the opportunities for skills alignment and talent exchange with Philippine provinces. Leaders will discuss strategies for developing international talent pipelines, improving economic mobility for youth and advancing innovation through cross-regional collaboration.

The evening will conclude with a dinner banquet featuring remarks by Hawaii Governor Josh Green, followed by a reaffirmation-signing ceremony celebrating 22 years of sister state relations between Hawaii and Ilocos Norte with Governor Marcos.

For more information and to register, please visit: filipinochamber.org/event-6627517

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT):

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. The DBEDT mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation sector job growth.

About the Business Development and Support Division (BDSD):

The Business Development and Support Division of DBEDT promotes industry development and economic diversification by supporting existing and emerging industries in Hawaii and by attracting new investment and businesses to the state. Learn more at: invest.hawaii.gov

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MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

Cell: 808-518-5480

Dennis Ling

Business Development and Support Division Administrator

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, State of Hawaii

Phone: 808-587-2755