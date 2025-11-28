Westminster Barracks / Cruelty to Animals and VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1009514

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: Originated 11/27/2025 at approximately 1534 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 NB In Area of Mile Marker 15.4

VIOLATION: Cruelty to Animals and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Marie A. Feniello

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/27/2025, at approximately 1534 hours, the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Interstate 91 NB in the area of mile marker 15.4, Dummerston (Windham County), Vermont. The operator, Marie A. Feniello, 65 of Bennington, was found to be under active court-ordered conditions of release prohibiting her from possessing or having custody of any animals. These conditions stem from an animal cruelty investigation initiated by the Bennington Police Department beginning on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. After confirming the conditions of release, troopers located two cats inside the car in Feniello’s possession. The cats were found confined in a crate that was heavily soiled with urine and feces and the cats appeared to be in poor physical condition. The cats were removed from the vehicle and brought to the care of Windham County Humane Society for evaluation and care. As a result of the investigation, Feniello was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Cruelty to Animals and Violations of Conditions of Release on 01/06/2026 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/06/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802)722-4600 x3

Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov