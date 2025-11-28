Westminster Barracks / Cruelty to Animals and VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1009514
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: Originated 11/27/2025 at approximately 1534 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 NB In Area of Mile Marker 15.4
VIOLATION: Cruelty to Animals and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Marie A. Feniello
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/27/2025, at approximately 1534 hours, the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Interstate 91 NB in the area of mile marker 15.4, Dummerston (Windham County), Vermont. The operator, Marie A. Feniello, 65 of Bennington, was found to be under active court-ordered conditions of release prohibiting her from possessing or having custody of any animals. These conditions stem from an animal cruelty investigation initiated by the Bennington Police Department beginning on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. After confirming the conditions of release, troopers located two cats inside the car in Feniello’s possession. The cats were found confined in a crate that was heavily soiled with urine and feces and the cats appeared to be in poor physical condition. The cats were removed from the vehicle and brought to the care of Windham County Humane Society for evaluation and care. As a result of the investigation, Feniello was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Cruelty to Animals and Violations of Conditions of Release on 01/06/2026 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/06/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
