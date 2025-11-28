RE: Traffic Alert - I 91 N Springfield

Roadway is back open

“Tone can be misinterpreted in email. Please read my words with warmth, kindness, and good intentions.”

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, November 28, 2025 1:02 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - I 91 N Springfield

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 91 N Springfield has both lanes obstructed in the area of MM 42 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.