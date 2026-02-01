KFSHRC Relieves A Patient’s Worsening Scoliosis Using Flexible Spinal Stabilization

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Jeddah has successfully treated a 13-year-old girl whose spinal curvature (scoliosis) was progressively worsening during her growth years, using an advanced two-stage surgical approach that combined final fusion correction with modern spine-preserving techniques.In the first stage, the medical team performed permanent, rigid posterior fixation of the thoracic vertebrae to control the most affected part of the curve and provide structural stability to the spine. The second stage involved the use of advanced techniques to modulate the lumbar vertebrae from the front, applying a flexible tethering system that allows the curvature to be corrected gradually as the child continues to grow, while maintaining spinal flexibility.This approach achieved accurate and balanced correction of the deformity without limiting movement or affecting the natural function of the lumbar spine, an important advantage over traditional methods that rely on full spinal fusion and may restrict mobility later in life.The success of the procedure was the result of close coordination among orthopedic surgeons, anesthesiologists, nursing staff, and physical therapy teams, supported by advanced surgical planning and intraoperative imaging systems. This integrated effort helped speed up recovery, reduce hospital stay, and ensure the highest levels of safety.This achievement highlights the hospital’s commitment to delivering personalized treatment solutions that take individual patient needs into account, while expanding treatment options for spinal deformities in children and adolescents, leading to better clinical outcomes and an improved quality of life.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.