1,650 Trees Distributed to Municipalities

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Power Authority (NYPA), through its 2025 Tree Power program, is delivering 1,650 trees to 49 low-cost energy and energy efficiency customers, bringing additional sustainability benefits to municipalities and state agencies throughout the state. This year, which offered incentives for plantings in disadvantaged areas, marks the largest distribution since the program began in the late 1990s. The program contributes to Governor Hochul’s goal of planting 25 million trees by 2033.

“Tree planting and reforestation are essential for enhancing New York State’s environmental health and resilience, while also safeguarding public well-being,” Governor Hochul said. “We are proud to support these communities that are contributing to our statewide sustainability goals and improving public health in their own neighborhoods. The Tree Power program not only boosts sustainability but also promotes equity by providing critical resources to underserved areas.”

Eligible state and local governments, municipal electric utilities and rural electric cooperatives placed orders for trees in the spring when NYPA offered a one-for-one match for those purchased, up to $5,000 in total value. This year, orders ranged from fewer than 10 to 92 with several municipalities in Westchester County ordering more than 80 each (Port Chester, Mount Vernon, Westchester County and Irvington). More than 900 trees were donated through the match program.

To encourage more trees to be planted in disadvantaged communities, NYPA offered a two-for-one match for plantings at customer locations in those areas. The initiative aims to affordably increase tree equity across the state, with communities benefitting from a higher tree canopy with improved air quality, enhancement of outdoor recreation and increased beautification

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Power Authority customers and surrounding communities receive significant economic and environmental benefits when they plant trees, including improved building energy efficiency, support for native biodiversity, and hardening the environment against weatherization. The Power Authority’s Tree Power program promotes sustainability, environmental stewardship and community engagement, and this year’s record of 1,650 trees in nearly 50 communities is a strong show of progress.”

Delivery dates vary by location, but customer recipients are encouraged to plant soon.

Tree Power: Greening New York Communities Since 1992

The program, started in 1992, focuses on increasing native tree habitat to support the biodiversity of New York State. NYPA customers worked with their key account manager and the selected tree vendor to identify the species that are best suited for their planting zones.

Planting trees improves water quality and mitigates stormwater flooding by redirecting storm water run into the soil rather than the streets and reducing flooding. For buildings, strategically planted trees can provide shade and windbreaks, reducing the need for air conditioning in summer and heating in winter, thus lowering energy consumption.

NYPA Sustainability Program Manager Cari Ficken said, “The Tree Power program actively supports the sustainability goals of our customers, who are often the very entities invested in helping keep New York State green and making it a nicer, more environmentally pleasing place to live. In addition to helping communities to achieve their energy goals, lower carbon emissions and reduce power costs, the Tree Power program helps enhance the aesthetics of neighborhoods and public spaces and contributes to overall quality of life in New York communities.”

Since 2016, more than 9,700 trees have been planted, sequestering more than 500 metric tons of carbon emissions and providing over $2 million in quality of life and energy benefits to communities across the state.

More than 20 of this year’s recipients are in Westchester County, including Port Chester, Mount Vernon, the County of Westchester, Irvington, Scarsdale, Greenburgh, White Plains, Pelham Manor, Tuckahoe, Croton, Larchmont and New Rochelle. Areas in the Village of Ossining, White Plains and Sleepy Hollow qualified for disadvantaged funding. Other recipients are scattered throughout the state, such as Salamanca, Westfield, Niagara Wheatfield schools, Tonawanda, Mayville and the state Thruway in Western New York; several Finger Lakes locations; and several Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and State University of New York sites.

NYSDOT Regional Director of Operations Michael Pawloski said, “NYSDOT will plant the 78 trees procured through the Tree Power Program on Earth Day in 2026. This program does not just provide trees. It provides cleaner air, stronger ecosystems and healthier tomorrows.”

Many communities are planning to use the trees to beautify their local parks and add shade around public schools, while some state agencies will plant along major roadways.

The Power Authority also plans to plant 22 trees on property around its St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project in Massena as part of this year’s Tree Power program.

Governor Hochul launched the ‘25 Million Trees by 2033’ initiative during the 2024 State of the State Address to recognize the importance of trees and forests for climate mitigation and community health. The 25 Million Trees website and tree tracking tool announced earlier this year help New Yorkers record the location and number of trees they plant while helping the state document progress in real-time.

