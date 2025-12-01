Blue Sands Wealth Founder Letitia Berbaum Featured as Next-Generation Voice at RIA Edge Los Angeles

Blue Sands Wealth Letitia Berbaum, Founder and Wealth Advisor, Blue Sands Wealth

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Letitia “Tish” Berbaum, AIF, CEPA, Founder and Wealth Advisor at Blue Sands Wealth , joined an influential lineup of industry leaders at the 2025 RIA Edge Los Angeles Conference—an elite gathering produced by Informa and known for elevating voices shaping the future of independent advisory firms. The general session, “FAB-ulous Findings: Strategies to Advance the Next Generation of Women Leaders in Wealth,” brought together a powerhouse panel including Kate Healy, CEO of AdvoKate IQ and moderator; Abby Salameh, Chief Growth Officer at RFG Advisory; Morgan Bell, Managing Director, Advisory at Constellation Wealth Capital; and Berbaum. Designed as a capstone conversation following the Female Advisor Breakfast (FAB), the session addressed the industry’s most urgent leadership themes—including the persistent “broken rung,” the widening leadership gap for women, the evolving skills needed for next-gen talent, and the cultural shifts required to build firms that attract and retain diverse leaders. As the only founder on the panel actively building a firm from the ground up, Berbaum offered insight into how firm culture, equity pathways, and leadership development must evolve to make entrepreneurship more accessible for women in wealth. “The future of wealth management belongs to firms that intentionally design leadership pathways early, normalize flexibility, and remove the barriers that have historically limited women’s advancement,” said Berbaum. She emphasized how non-linear career paths, entrepreneurial mindsets, and mentorship can accelerate more women into senior roles.Key insights from the panel included:• Solving the “Broken Rung” through sponsorship, early leadership development, and visibility opportunities.• Entrepreneurship as a Growth Engine, not an alternate track.• Flexibility as Competitive Advantage for attracting top talent and supporting retention.• Next-Gen Firm Models requiring equity conversations, cross-functional skill-building, and intentional culture design.RIA Edge selected Berbaum for her forward-looking approach to firm growth, women-led leadership, and strategic independence. She continues to expand her platform for 2026, focusing on building modern advisory firms and elevating women as drivers of industry transformation.About Blue Sands Wealth:Entrepreneur Letitia “Tish” Berbaum founded Blue Sands Wealth to serve clients who are seeking long-term, progressive wealth management guidance. With a commitment to trust and transparency, Blue Sands Wealth focuses on offering a value-first approach, providing custom-tailored solutions, and building authentic relationships. By actively listening to each client’s needs, the firm creates strategies that align with their unique financial goals. Confidence and empathy drive the firm’s mission, helping clients manage and grow their wealth with intention. Blue Sands Wealth is located at 100 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 900, Irvine, CA 92816, with office visits by appointment only.Disclosures:Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, LLC ("RFG Advisory" or "RFG"), a registered investment advisor. Blue Sands Wealth and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.

