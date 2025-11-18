Regal Court Reporting Stepped Up to the Plate Covering 6 Major League Baseball Games Across 3 States

Stephanie Leslie of Regal Court Reporting Regal Court Reporting in the Field with Major League Baseball Regal Court Reporting

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regal Court Reporting ’s founder Stephanie Leslie was proud to be a team player in the final games of the 2025 season for Major League Baseball, protecting the record one press conference at a time.When a fellow court reporting firm reached out to Regal Court Reporting in need of a court reporter to cover press conferences for several Major League Baseball games leading up to the 2025 World Series, it was a kismet moment for Stephanie Leslie, Co-Founder of Regal Court Reporting. “My grandparents had season tickets to Angels games since the 1960s. I grew up attending baseball games, which became one of my favorite pastimes. I have fond memories of my grandmother keeping score in a scorebook, which is an art,” she shared. While it was a sacrifice to be on the road away from her firm, family and clientele, this was an opportunity Stephanie could not pass up. “I first shadowed a colleague of mine at a Wild Card series at Dodger Stadium. I then took on coverage for a series of five games and additional press conferences alongside a scopist who edited alongside me in real time so that we could provide the verbatim transcripts to the press and media within minutes of their completion,” Stephanie shared.Reporting for the ALDS (American League Divisional Series) between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers, Stephanie was on the scene for all five of the best-of-five games as the teams battled it out to the end with the final game going to 15 innings. Prior to the first day, Stephanie covered a pre-series press conference, followed by the first and second games in Seattle, and then traveled to Detroit for the third and fourth games, ending in Seattle for game five. “It was an incredible matchup and so interesting to be involved as a court reporter, bringing my passion for the sport full circle,” Stephanie shared.As an outspoken advocate for the court reporting industry, Stephanie Leslie sees extensive opportunity in the career. “The demand for court reporters continues to increase. The career offers so many benefits to licensed professionals, and if you play your hand right, it can even collide with your passions,” says Stephanie. Carrying on her tradition from childhood, Stephanie Leslie and her husband, Isaiah Leslie, purchase season tickets for baseball annually to gift to their firm’s employees, friends, and family. Regal Court Reporting is proud to be a part of opportunities like the recent experience with the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers, protecting the record for history and legacy, as dynasties continue to battle it out on the field for the love of the game.About Regal Court Reporting, Inc.Establishing the new standard of excellence in the court reporting industry, Regal Court Reporting was founded in 2007. The agency provides comprehensive court reporting and litigation support services from the point of discovery through to the end of trial. Nearly every level of support is available through Regal Court Reporting including court reporting (in depositions or trial), videography (including site inspections and independent medical exams), language interpreting, realtime, remote depositions, online depository, online scheduling, and Trial Technology. Independently owned and operated, Regal Court Reporting has earned a reputation for their best-in-class services, support, client care, and unmatched attention to detail. Unlike corporately owned agencies, Regal Court Reporting is designed to offer a concierge level of service that the clients of today deserve. The firm is actively looking to acquire other independently owned agencies as they look to the future. Regal Court Reporting’s headquarters is located at 1551 N. Tustin Ave, Suite 750, Santa Ana, CA 92705.

