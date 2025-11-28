Brian Oxley of Vector Global Logistics Named 2026 Chicago Titan 100

Chicago Titan 100 Brian Oxley

Recognized for purpose-driven leadership, Brian Oxley joins the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 as one of the region’s most impactful business innovators.

Honored to stand with this year’s Titans. At Vector, logistics is about opportunity and community impact. This recognition reflects the work of our team and the impact of purpose-driven leadership.” — Brian Oxley

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli are pleased to announce Brian Oxley, Co-founder and Managing Director of Vector Global Logistics , as a 2026 Chicago Titan 100 recipient.The Titan 100 recognizes Chicago’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives—the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.Collectively, the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $120 billion in annual revenue and employ over 207,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with more than half exceeding $35 million in annual revenue.“This year’s Titans represent more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “Being a Titan is not a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”About Brian OxleyBrian Oxley is the Co-founder and Managing Director of Vector Global Logistics, a purpose-driven logistics company built on the belief that supply chains can be a force for good. Under his leadership, Vector has grown into a global operation known for logistics expertise in complex regions, disaster relief, nonprofit support, and mission-critical project shipments—while championing a results-based culture and a commitment to social impact.Brian has been instrumental in expanding Vector’s global footprint and embedding its “Logistics With Purpose” ethos into every facet of the business. His work reflects a deep conviction that business success and community impact are not opposing goals, but mutually reinforcing responsibilities.Spanning industries from construction, manufacturing, finance, and technology to healthcare, education, and nonprofit leadership, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Chicago’s business community.Brian Oxley will be honored at the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 Awards on February 19, 2026, at The Geraghty. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 honorees,” said Gary Shutan, Partner at Wipfli. “We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Chicago and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved.”For more information about the Chicago Titan 100, visit www.titan100.biz For more information about Vector Global Logistics, visit www.vectorgl.com

Transforming Supply Chains, Empowering Businesses

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.