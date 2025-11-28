Zepama, the latest Civic Media and live city awareness platform, launches early access trial experience worldwide

Purple flag posts = Opportunity Posts White flag posts = Hilarious Posts Red flag posts = Hazard Posts

ABUJA, FCT, NIGERIA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zepama , the latest civic media ecosystem and live city awareness platform, has launched its early access trial experience available worldwide. With the platform, people can get the best way to stay safe, explore available opportunities, and connect with their neighbors through movement.The acronym, in full, means Gen Zs, Papas, and Mamas.At the center of Zepama exists a vibrant, crowd-sourced flagging system. This enables individuals to relay what they spot in mere seconds:Red Flags: Indicates risks and unsafe conditionsPurple Flags: offer opportunities, deals, jobs, and local informationWhite Flags: capturing fun city memories and everyday city lifeA New Habit the World Needed"Zepama provides an easy-to-use loop that enables everyday activity to become real-time civic data, and the first step inSee → Tap → Post → Share → React → Progress → RepeatWhile walking, the users become aware of their environment, touch to post the flag, share with the community, receive reactions, and help save others from danger, show someone an opportunity or make someone laugh while we all progress. This makes walking becomes a potent instrument in the civic field."Every city needs better real-time awareness," says Adedoyin Adesida, the founder of Zepama. "People want to know what's safe, what's happening, what's interesting, and where the opportunities are. Zepama brings clarity through the power of community, one tap at a time."Co-walk events are also supported by Zepama, promoting safe group walking, neighborhood discovery, wellness activities, and social connections.A Global Platform with African RootsInstagram = infinite entertainmentZepama = local intelligence + civic utility + fun + movementAnd that is our ADVANTAGE"Zepama began in Africa, but the mission and the product itself are universal""Safety, awareness, and community are important all over the world," Adesida goes on. "No matter where you are, whether it is in Lagos, in Nairobi, in Mumbai, in London, in New York, people need a real-time perspective on what is happening in their surroundings. That was the reason why Zepama was designed "Zepama combines citizen alertness, opportunities, culture, events, and walking intelligence, making our startup a novel platform supporting a worldwide movement."Rel LibrariesValencia Estate 2,Lokogoma, Abujaadmin@zepama.ioZepama is a global civic media platform built around five universal behaviors: spotting hazards, discovering opportunities, sharing cultural moments, logging movement, and joining local events. Together, these actions create a real-time community map that helps people stay safe, connected, and aware in any city they move through.The Collective Power ModelThe more people walk, report, and contribute, the stronger the network becomes, forming Africa’s first people-driven urban intelligence system.Early Validation & MomentumZepama has already:- been recognized as one of the top startup initiatives in Ondo State- received a Government of Ondo State innovation grant- secured early testers across multiple cities- built interest from NGOs and civic partners- begun partnership conversations with state agencies and private-sector community programsThe platform is now preparing for nationwide expansion and investor onboarding. Register and download now. People are part of the reverse integration in the tech space.

Zepama's Founder & Co-Founder talk overviews of the ecosystem

