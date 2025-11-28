Threats to solicitors report

In August 2025, we surveyed solicitors on the risks and threats they have experienced in their day-to-day working lives.

We wanted to test the current environment to better understand the extent and the impact of threats experienced across the profession.

The results show that the level of threats to solicitors has significantly increased.

These threats extend across a wide range of practice areas and impact solicitors’ personal safety, mental health and wellbeing, and the likelihood of them staying in the profession.

While many firms have introduced measures to enhance safety and threat awareness, this survey reveals a need for greater action.

Ensuring solicitors can work safely is essential to maintaining a fair and functioning justice system. Policymakers, representative bodies and firms must do more to protect their safety.