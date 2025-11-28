UKFIU publishes new guidance on SARs

The UKFIU has published three new SARs best practice guides on:

using the SAR Portal

submitting a SAR

understanding defences against money laundering (DAMLs) and defences against terrorist financing (DATFs)

Read the updated SAR guidance.

This guidance replaces all previous UKFIU guidance, which has been withdrawn and should no longer be used.

All regulated entities are expected to:

review the updated guidance carefully

update internal policies and procedures where required to reflect the new guidance

Learn more about who is regulated under the Money Laundering Regulations 2017.

If you are a money laundering reporting officer (MLRO), it’s important to keep your main contact details up to date on the SAR Portal.

You can update personal and organisational information via the ‘Account Settings’ section in the top right-hand corner of the SAR Portal homepage.