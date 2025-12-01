International Express Delivery Market Size Worth $47.44 Billion by 2029 - Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's International Express Delivery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The International Express Delivery Market Worth?

The global express delivery market has seen significant expansion in recent years. From a value of $28.15 billion in 2024, it's expected to increase to $31.32 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This impressive rate of growth in the historic period is linked to factors such as trade liberalization, the advent of new free trade agreements, increase of de minimis thresholds for low-value imports, the expansion of small and medium-sized export enterprises, growing urbanization and the increase in disposable income, as well as the world-wide expansion of retail and manufacturing supply chains.

Expectations for the international express delivery market size are positive, with anticipated rapid expansion in the coming years. This growth is projected to reach $47.45 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. Factors contributing to growth over this period include the regionalization of trade and nearshoring which leads to an increase of cross-border flows, the extension of free trade zones and customs collaboration, heightened expectations regarding speed and dependability of delivery, growing number of returns from overseas online shopping, and the expansion of subscription commerce and recurring shipments internationally. Key trends to watch during this period include the adoption of radio frequency identification for parcel tracking and identification, the use of internet of things sensors for monitoring temperature and shock, real-time location visibility through global positioning systems, integration of electronic data interchange and harmonization of customs data, as well as the application of computer vision for automated sorting and damage detection.

Download a free sample of the international express delivery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29814&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The International Express Delivery Market?

Expectations for the international express delivery market size are positive, with anticipated rapid expansion in the coming years. This growth is projected to reach $47.45 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. Factors contributing to growth over this period include the regionalization of trade and nearshoring which leads to an increase of cross-border flows, the extension of free trade zones and customs collaboration, heightened expectations regarding speed and dependability of delivery, growing number of returns from overseas online shopping, and the expansion of subscription commerce and recurring shipments internationally. Key trends to watch during this period include the adoption of radio frequency identification for parcel tracking and identification, the use of internet of things sensors for monitoring temperature and shock, real-time location visibility through global positioning systems, integration of electronic data interchange and harmonization of customs data, as well as the application of computer vision for automated sorting and damage detection.

Who Are The Major Players In The International Express Delivery Market?

Major players in the International Express Delivery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• DHL Group

• United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

• FedEx Corporation

• United States Postal Service (USPS)

• Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd.

• SF Express (Group) Co. Ltd.

• La Poste Group

• Poste Italiane S.p.A.

• CJ Logistics Corporation

• Australia Post

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of International Express Delivery Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations in the global express delivery market are concentrating on new offerings such as cross-border logistics to deliver affordable services. Cross-border logistics essentially mean the coordination, execution, and management of the movement, storage, and delivery of products across international lines. This comprises the organization of various factors like transportation, customs clearance, adherence to international laws, and control of supply chain operations to assure prompt, efficient, and budget-friendly product delivery among countries. For instance, in January 2024, JD.com’s logistics division, which is a China-based digital supply chain and logistics service, introduced an international express delivery service. This service utilizes JD’s vast logistics infrastructure, encompassing over 1,600 warehouses and a global shipping network, to offer quicker and more dependable delivery choices. Such a step positions JD.com to directly compete with global express couriers by providing integrated, comprehensive cross-border logistics services that cater to individual consumers as well as International businesses seeking promptness, clarity, and operational efficiency in international trade.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest International Express Delivery Market Share?

The international express delivery market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Standard Express Delivery, Same-Day Delivery, Next-Day Delivery, Time-Definite Delivery, Freight Or Heavy Shipment Express

2) By Mode Of Transport: Roadways, Airways, Railways, Waterways

3) By Shipment Size: Small Package Shipments, Medium Package Shipments, Large Package Shipments

4) By Delivery Channel: Online Platforms, Offline Stores

5) By End User Industry: Retail And E-Commerce, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Documents And Banking Or Legal Services, Automotive, Manufacturing, Electronics, Other End User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Standard Express Delivery: Documents, Merchandise Parcels, Economy Tier, Priority Tier, Door To Door, Door To Airport, Door To Pickup Point

2) By Same-Day Delivery: Within City Rush, Intercity Same Day, On Board Courier, Dedicated Vehicle, Point To Point Direct, Nighttime Service, Weekend And Holiday Service, Temperature Controlled

3) By Next-Day Delivery: End Of Day, By Morning, By Noon, Saturday Delivery, Residential Delivery, Business Delivery, Door To Door, Pickup And Drop Off

4) By Time-Definite Delivery: Before Nine In The Morning, Before Ten In The Morning, Before Noon, Afternoon Window, Evening Window, Appointment Delivery, Signature Required

5) By Freight Or Heavy Shipment Express: Palletized Express, Crated Express, Oversized Parcel Express, Temperature Controlled Freight, Hazardous Materials Compliant, White Glove Handling, Door To Airport, Airport To Door, Door To Door, Cross Border Consolidation

View the full international express delivery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/international-express-delivery-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The International Express Delivery Market?

In the 2024 International Express Delivery Global Market Report, the Asia-Pacific region held the top position. It forecasts North America as the region that will experience the quickest growth. The report incorporates comprehensive data from several regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global International Express Delivery Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Parcel Delivery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/parcel-delivery-global-market-report

Express Delivery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/express-delivery-global-market-report

Integrated Delivery Networks Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/integrated-delivery-networks-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.