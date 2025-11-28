Gauteng Legislature hosts Young Men's Leadership and Development Group Development Programme, 29 Nov

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature invites members of the media to an important engagement led by the Chairperson of Committees, Hon. Dulton Adams, who will host the Young Men’s Leadership & Development Group Programme, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering young men and interrupting negative social cycles within vulnerable communities.

Across many communities, young boys between the ages of 10 and 16 are increasingly targeted by criminal networks. They are recruited, coerced, or manipulated by older gang members, drug merchants, and even some adults into participating in violent activities, including revenge attacks, territorial enforcement, and drug-related crimes. These harmful influences threaten not only the safety of communities but also the future of these young boys.

The programme has been designed as a holistic mentorship and life-guidance intervention, focusing on:

Instilling positive values and discipline

Building emotional intelligence and resilience

Teaching critical life skills and responsible decision-making

Promoting self-awareness, leadership, and social responsibility

By equipping young men with the tools they need to navigate high-risk environments, the Legislature is investing in prevention, empowerment, and transformation, contributing to safer communities and nurturing a generation of young men who can lead with integrity.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this impactful initiative.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 29 November 2025

Time: 12h30

Venue: The Church of Johannesburg, The Dome, 2 Princess Road, Randburg

For interview requests with the Chairperson of Committees please contact:

Mr Thebe Khumalo

Cell: 072 266 1021

E-mail: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za