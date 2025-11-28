Gauteng Legislature hosts Young Men's Leadership and Development Group Development Programme, 29 Nov
The Gauteng Provincial Legislature invites members of the media to an important engagement led by the Chairperson of Committees, Hon. Dulton Adams, who will host the Young Men’s Leadership & Development Group Programme, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering young men and interrupting negative social cycles within vulnerable communities.
Across many communities, young boys between the ages of 10 and 16 are increasingly targeted by criminal networks. They are recruited, coerced, or manipulated by older gang members, drug merchants, and even some adults into participating in violent activities, including revenge attacks, territorial enforcement, and drug-related crimes. These harmful influences threaten not only the safety of communities but also the future of these young boys.
The programme has been designed as a holistic mentorship and life-guidance intervention, focusing on:
- Instilling positive values and discipline
- Building emotional intelligence and resilience
- Teaching critical life skills and responsible decision-making
- Promoting self-awareness, leadership, and social responsibility
By equipping young men with the tools they need to navigate high-risk environments, the Legislature is investing in prevention, empowerment, and transformation, contributing to safer communities and nurturing a generation of young men who can lead with integrity.
Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this impactful initiative.
Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Saturday, 29 November 2025
Time: 12h30
Venue: The Church of Johannesburg, The Dome, 2 Princess Road, Randburg
For interview requests with the Chairperson of Committees please contact:
Mr Thebe Khumalo
Cell: 072 266 1021
E-mail: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.