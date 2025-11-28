International banking statistics – September 2025

MACAU, November 28 - According to the statistics released today (28 November) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, the proportion of international business in the local banking sector remained stable at end-September 2025 when compared with end-June 2025. The share of international assets in total banking assets was 84.5% while the share of international liabilities in total banking liabilities stood at 81.3%.

Non-local currencies continued to be the dominant denomination in international banking transactions. At end-September 2025, the shares of the Macao pataca in total international assets and total international liabilities were 0.8% and 0.6% respectively. The Hong Kong dollar, the US dollar, the renminbi and other foreign currencies accounted for 28.3%, 43.0%, 21.8% and 6.1% of total international assets while their respective shares in total international liabilities were 38.3%, 37.6%, 18.0% and 5.5%.

International banking assets

At end-September 2025, total international assets increased by 3.2% from a quarter ago to MOP2,153.6 billion (USD268.7 billion). Within this total, external assets rose by 1.9% to MOP1,630.4 billion while local assets in foreign currencies increased by 7.7% to MOP523.3 billion. As a major component of international assets, external interbank loans increased by 4.0% to MOP584.7 billion.

International banking liabilities

Total international liabilities increased by 3.2% from a quarter ago to MOP2,073.7 billion (USD258.7 billion) at end-September 2025. Among them, external liabilities dropped by 0.5% to MOP1,042.8 billion whereas local liabilities in foreign currencies rose by 7.3% to MOP1,030.9 billion. Foreign currency deposits held by the MSAR government and Macao residents in local banks constituted a major component of international liabilities. This type of deposits increased by 1.9% to MOP780.5 billion.

Breakdown of external banking assets and liabilities by region

The majority of external assets and liabilities of the local banking sector were related to Asia. At end-September 2025, claims on the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong SAR occupied 35.8% and 23.9% of total external assets. Meanwhile, claims on Portuguese-speaking countries and Belt and Road Initiative countries occupied respective shares of 0.6% and 14.8%. On external liabilities, the Hong Kong SAR and the Chinese mainland accounted for 47.2% and 35.7% of the total respectively. Portuguese-speaking countries and Belt and Road Initiative countries represented 0.4% and 6.9% respectively.

The compilation of International Banking Statistics mainly follows the methodology advocated by the Bank for International Settlements in order to facilitate Macao SAR’s participation in the “Locational International Banking Statistics” project of the international organisation.