External merchandise trade statistics for October 2025

MACAU, November 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total merchandise exports and imports amounted to MOP1.30 billion and MOP11.22 billion in October 2025, up by 7.9% and 0.7% year-on-year respectively. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP9.92 billion.

Value of re-exports increased by 8.0% year-on-year to MOP1.17 billion in October, of which re-exports of Watches grew by 13.8%, while those of Diamond & diamond jewellery declined by 7.9%. Value of domestic exports rose by 6.7% to MOP130 million, of which domestic exports of Pharmaceutical products & organic chemicals surged by 70.5%, while those of Garments dropped by 22.7%. Meanwhile, total merchandise imports went up by 0.7% year-on-year; imports of Gold jewellery and Fuels & lubricants expanded by 30.6% and 19.6% respectively, whereas those of Handbags & wallets reduced by 15.5%.

For the first ten months of 2025, total value of merchandise exports rose by 2.7% year-on-year to MOP11.61 billion, of which value of re-exports (MOP10.40 billion) increased by 3.3% while value of domestic exports (MOP1.21 billion) slid by 2.7%. Total value of merchandise imports fell by 3.5% year-on-year to MOP102.34 billion. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP90.73 billion.

Analysed by destination, merchandise exports to the Chinese mainland (MOP1.02 billion) and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Hong Kong SAR) (MOP8.28 billion) went up by 62.2% and 3.0% respectively year-on-year in the first ten months, whereas exports to the USA (MOP244 million) and the EU (MOP174 million) dropped by 3.7% and 2.1% respectively. Analysed by commodity, exports of Non-textiles increased by 4.0% year-on-year to MOP10.42 billion, while exports of Textiles & garments went down by 7.2% to MOP1.19 billion.

By place of origin, merchandise imports from the Chinese mainland (MOP31.85 billion) and the EU (MOP29.51 billion) fell by 0.9% and 5.3% respectively year-on-year in the first ten months, while those from the Hong Kong SAR (MOP5.82 billion) increased by 7.3%. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise imports from the Chinese mainland (MOP16.75 billion) and the Hong Kong SAR (MOP80.07 billion) decreased by 4.2% and 3.5% respectively year-on-year. In terms of commodity, imports of Consumer goods went down by 2.1% to MOP73.76 billion, of which imports of Garments & footwear (MOP9.83 billion) shrank by 6.1%, while imports of Gold jewellery (MOP9.47 billion) rose by 11.7%.