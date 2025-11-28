Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for October 2025
MACAU, November 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments stood at 89.3% in October 2025, an uplift of 0.9 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests of hotel establishments increased by 3.0% year-on-year to 1,211,000. Number of inbound package tour visitors to the Macao Special Administrative Region totalled 158,000 in October, down by 20.6% year-on-year but up by 53.1% month-on-month.
At the end of October this year, there were 147 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public, an increase of 1 year-on-year; total number of available guest rooms rose by 3.4% to 45,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms climbed by 0.9 percentage points year-on-year to 89.3% in October; the rates for 5-star (93.5%) and 4-star hotels (83.7%) rose by 1.8 percentage points and 1.0 percentage point respectively, whereas the rate for 3-star hotels (82.4%) dropped by 2.6 percentage points.
Number of guests of hotel establishments increased by 3.0% year-on-year to 1,211,000 in October, with guests from the Chinese mainland (885,000) rising by 1.6%. International guests (118,000) grew by 20.8% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (34,000), Thailand (9,000), Japan (8,000) and India (8,000) went up by 12.0%, 67.3%, 31.2% and 37.0% respectively, while those from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (140,000) fell by 1.9%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests extended by 0.1 night to 1.7 nights in October.
In October, number of inbound package tour visitors fell by 20.6% year-on-year to 158,000; those from the Chinese mainland dropped by 31.3% to 123,000, while international tour visitors went up by 18.8% to 22,000.
In the first ten months of 2025, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments was 89.3%, up by 3.6 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests increased by 0.4% year-on-year to 12,121,000, while the average length of stay of guests remained at 1.7 nights. A total of 1,535,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded in the first ten months, down by 9.5% year-on-year; yet, international tour visitors grew by 16.2% to 188,000.
