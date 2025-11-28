Transport and communications statistics for October 2025

MACAU, November 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in the Macao Special Administrative Region totalled 253,757 as at end-October 2025, up by 0.7% year-on-year. In October, cross-border vehicular traffic (1,008,461 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,939 trips) rose by 20.0% and 6.8% year-on-year respectively, whereas passenger ferry trips (6,722 trips) dropped by 2.0%. As at end-October, number of mobile phone subscribers (1,496,810) and internet subscribers (784,182) showed respective growth of 3.7% and 1.6% year-on-year.

In October, new registration of motor vehicles dropped by 37.7% year-on-year to 674 (electric vehicles accounted for 252 or 37.4%). In the first ten months of 2025, new registration of motor vehicles decreased by 13.0% year-on-year to 9,196, with the proportion of electric vehicles (3,417) growing by 6.5 percentage points to 37.2%. Number of traffic accidents went down slightly by 0.2% year-on-year to 1,277 in October, with 486 persons injured. A total of 12,363 traffic accidents were recorded in the first ten months, which resulted in 4 deaths and 4,588 injuries.

As regards cross-border traffic, cross-border vehicular traffic grew by 20.0% year-on-year to 1,008,461 trips in October. Light passenger car trips rose by 21.6% year-on-year to 960,048; of which, Hengqin single-plate vehicle trips (221,000) and trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (146,000) went up by 45.3% and 9.6% respectively. In October, passenger ferry trips (6,722 trips) dropped by 2.0% year-on-year, whereas arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,939 trips) increased by 6.8%. In the first ten months, cross-border vehicular traffic (9,177,604 trips) hiked up by 22.2% year-on-year, whereas passenger ferry trips (64,606 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (45,736 trips) fell by 2.9% and 2.7% respectively.

With respect to the volume of cross-boundary cargo, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (7,238 tonnes) and port containerized cargo (16,174 tonnes) grew by 32.9% and 1.0% year-on-year respectively in October. Gross weight of air cargo rose by 9.5% year-on-year to 10,913 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (448 tonnes) decreased by 9.3%, while that of outward cargo (9,880 tonnes) and transit cargo (586 tonnes) expanded by 11.1% and 0.4% respectively. In the first ten months, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (60,632 tonnes) and air cargo (87,674 tonnes) increased by 8.0% and 1.7% year-on-year respectively, while port containerized cargo (153,986 tonnes) diminished by 5.4%.

As at the end of October 2025, number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 3.7% year-on-year to 1,496,810, with postpaid subscribers (1,068,128) and prepaid card subscribers (428,682) rising by 2.6% and 6.4% respectively. Number of fixed-line telephone subscribers went down by 6.3% year-on-year to 77,299. Internet subscribers totalled 784,182 as at end-October, up by 1.6% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in October dropped by 3.6% to 148 million hours, while the total duration of internet usage in the first ten months fell by 0.9% to 1.46 billion hours.