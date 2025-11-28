Traffic Alert - VT Route 100, Newport Town

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 100, Newport Town has one lane obstructed in the area of 2682 VT Route 100 due to a Update to road closure on VT Route 100 in Newport Town, one lane has been re-opened.

This incident is expected to last for 2-4 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.