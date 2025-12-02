StreamFab Adds Apple TV 4K HDR10 & Dolby Vision Downloads to Desktop, Launches Browser Extension

StreamFab launches a browser plugin for easy 1-click video downloads; its Apple TV downloader is the first to support 4K HDR10 & Dolby Vision.

StreamFab launches a browser plugin for easy 1-click video downloads; its Apple TV downloader is the first to support 4K HDR10 & Dolby Vision.

NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StreamFab , a global leader in multimedia downloading solutions, is proud to announce two significant milestones that further cement its position at the forefront of the digital content industry. This month, StreamFab is rolling out the official release of StreamFab for Browser , a highly anticipated browser plugin designed to deliver an unparalleled online video downloading experience. At the same time, StreamFab Apple TV Downloader has received a groundbreaking update, making it the first tool on the market to support direct downloads of Apple TV content in 4K HDR10 and Dolby Vision quality.With the explosion of online streaming, users are increasingly seeking flexible and reliable ways to save videos and music for offline access. StreamFab’s latest innovations meet this demand head-on, combining technical excellence with user-friendly design.StreamFab for Browser: Seamless Video and Music Downloads with One ClickThe all-new StreamFab for Browser plugin is engineered for Chrome and Edge users who want the fastest and easiest way to download videos and audio from more than 1,000 popular websites—including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo, and many more. The plugin allows users to save videos up to 8K UHD, HDR, and VR 360°, and to download high-fidelity audio up to 320 kbps. Smart video detection technology automatically recognizes downloadable content on a webpage, making one-click saving incredibly simple.Additional highlights include batch downloads for entire playlists, preservation of metadata for organized libraries, ad-free content, and a streamlined interface designed for users of all experience levels. With download speeds up to 10x faster than traditional methods and support for multiple formats (MP4, MKV, M4A, MP3), StreamFab for Browser sets a new standard for convenience and performance.Apple TV Downloader: First-Ever Support for 4K HDR10 & Dolby VisionElevating the offline viewing experience, StreamFab Apple TV Downloader becomes the first in the industry to support downloads of Apple TV originals and movies in full 4K HDR10 and Dolby Vision. This breakthrough means users can archive and enjoy their favorite Apple TV content in the highest fidelity available, retaining the vivid colors, dynamic range, and immersive detail found in the original streams.Users can now build personal collections of Apple TV movies and series, watch them anytime and anywhere—whether at home, while traveling, or in low-connectivity environments—without sacrificing audio-visual quality. The upgraded downloader is fully integrated into the existing StreamFab platform, requiring no complex setup.Commitment to Innovation and User Experience“StreamFab’s mission is to empower users with the freedom to access and manage digital content on their own terms,” said Erika Leen, spokesperson for StreamFab. “The introduction of our browser plugin and the industry-first Apple TV Downloader upgrade reflect our ongoing dedication to innovation, quality, and user satisfaction.”StreamFab continues to grow its suite of solutions, delivering regular updates and expanding support for new platforms in response to evolving user needs.About StreamFabStreamFab is a pioneering provider of video and audio downloading solutions, trusted by millions worldwide. With a focus on security, usability, and continuous innovation, StreamFab offers versatile tools that make digital content management simple and accessible for everyone.

