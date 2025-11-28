Plastic Recycling Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Plastic Recycling Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Plastic Recycling Market?

In recent times, the plastic recycling industry has experienced significant growth. The market size is expected to expand from $44.88 billion in 2024 to $48.09 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors such as environmental consciousness, regulatory measures, resource shortages, waste management difficulties, incentive schemes, and market rivalry have contributed to this growth during the historic period.

In the coming years, a robust expansion in the plastic recycling market is anticipated. The market size is projected to experience growth to a value of $66.07 billion by 2029, demonstrating an 8.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this predicted growth during the forecast period include prohibitions on single-use plastics, public awareness campaigns, broadened manufacturer accountability (EPR), waste-to-energy initiatives, and worldwide supply chains. The period also anticipates significant trends such as refinements in sorting technologies, sustainable packaging procedures, advancements in plastic-to-fuel technologies, strategic collaborations and partnerships, and improvements in collection systems.

Download a free sample of the plastic recycling market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9107&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Plastic Recycling Global Market Growth?

The rise in plastic usage is predicted to accelerate the expansion of the plastic recycling market in the future. The term ""plastics"" refers to synthetic organic polymers predominantly derived from fossil fuels and are extensively utilized in virtually all sectors of the contemporary economy due to their lightness, affordability, resilience, and adaptability. Waste or scrapped plastic can be ingeniously transformed into workable and useful items through plastic recycling procedures. As an example, a report by the World Economic Forum, a Swiss organization, projected in 2022 that there is annual production of 400 million tons of plastic waste worldwide and packaging constitutes nearly 36% of all plastics manufactured, with a whopping 85% ending up in landfills. Hence, the surge in plastic usage is driving the expansion of the plastic recycling market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Plastic Recycling Market?

Major players in the Plastic Recycling include:

• Kuusakoski Group Oy

• Berry Global Inc

• B & B Plastics Inc.

• Plastipak Packaging Inc.

• CarbonLite Industries LLC

• Custom Polymers Inc

• MBA Polymers Inc

• Clear Path Recycling LLC

• Veolia Environnement S.A

• Plasgran Ltd

What Are The Future Trends Of The Plastic Recycling Market?

Technological innovations are emerging as a primary trend in the plastic recycling sector. Major industry players are pioneering new recycling technologies to make plastic recycling more accessible and cost-effective, thereby solidifying their market presence. For instance, INEOS, a UK-based production company, debuted a premium snack packaging in October 2023, composed of 50% recycled plastic. This creative packaging solution marks a significant progress towards eco-friendliness in the snack sector by decreasing dependence on fresh plastics. By incorporating recycled components, INEOS is aiding the larger aim of reducing plastic waste and bolstering the circular economy. This indicates an increasing commitment among corporations to employ environmental-friendly strategies in packaging.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Plastic Recycling Market Report?

The plastic recycling market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyethylene, Polystyrene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene, Other Types

2) By Source: Bottles, Films, Foams, Fibers, Other Sources

3) By End Use: Packaging, Automotive, Building And Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET): Clear PET, Colored PET

2) By Polyethylene (PE): Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

3) By Polystyrene (PS): Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

4) By Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC): Rigid PVC, Flexible PVC

5) By Polypropylene (PP): Homopolymer Polypropylene, Copolymer Polypropylene

6) By Other Types: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Nylon (Polyamide), Polycarbonate

View the full plastic recycling market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-recycling-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Plastic Recycling Industry?

In 2024, North America led the Plastic Recycling market. This report on the plastic recycling market included regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Plastic Recycling Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Engineering Plastics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/engineering-plastics-global-market-report

Medical Plastics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-plastics-global-market-report

Antimicrobial Plastics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antimicrobial-plastics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.